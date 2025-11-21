Week 12 Fantasy Football Most-Dropped Players Featuring J.J. McCarthy & Justin Fields
As the fantasy football calendar flips to Week 12, Yahoo Fantasy teams dumped another 10 players back into the free agent pool. Most of them were deserving, but three players may still have a fantasy pulse going forward.
Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals
A high-ankle sprain pushed Demercado to the free agent pool in all formats. He scored over 10.00 fantasy points in two games (2/8 with two catches for 13 yards and one touchdown and 104 combined yards with four catches). His highlight moment was a dropped touchdown run just before the goal line in Week 5.
J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson made a call to the fantasy market, expressing his frustration with the Vikings’ young quarterback. His unhappiness with McCarthy and poor play over his last three starts (50.5% completion rate and 5.5 yards per pass attempt) led to his surrendering any hope for him in 2025. McCarthy has an interception in all five of his starts (eight total).
Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals
With Joe Burrow turning in a full practice on Wednesday, Flacco was an easy cut this week. He gave fantasy teams a needed boost from Week 7 to Week 9 in three games at home (1,051 combined yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions). On the downside, he went 1-4 for Cincinnati, but two of their losses came late in games due to poor defensive play.
Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Johnson was a helpful wide receiver over a four-game stretch (1/45/1, 4/58/1, 5/43, and 4/42/2). Surprisingly, the Yahoo crown dumped him back into the free agent pool this week after one down showing (1/6 on three targets). I don’t fear the return of Chris Godwin until he proves his worth back on the field. I like the direction and growth of Johnson, and I quickly add him if I see him on the waiver wire.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Washington took advantage of Brian Thomas and Travis Hunter's injuries. The Jaguars gave him 26 targets from Week 7 to Week 10 over three games (4/62, 8/90, and 3/29/1), giving him WR3 status in some formats. A two-catch game for 20 yards last week led to him earning walking papers at Yahoo Fantasy. Even with Jakobi Meyers added to Jacksonville’s passing game, Washington still has playable fantasy value if Brian Thomas doesn’t suit up.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Rodgers appeared to have a favorable matchup against the porous Bengals’ defense in Week 11. He played poorly and left the game with a left wrist injury. He did the fantasy market a favor by getting hurt, leading to them cutting ties, even if he plays in Week 11. Until Rodgers learns the zip code of DK Metcalf, the Pittsburgh’s passing game will drift into the sunset as the weather gets colder.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
For the second time this season, Golden has landed in Yahoo’s top 10 drops. He has talent and explosiveness, but Jordan Love isn’t on the same page with him, and the Packers' rookie wideout lacks opportunity. Green Bay had him on the field for only 35% of their plays, leading to one catch for 24 yards on three targets.
Harold Fannin, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland ranks fourth in fantasy points (174.80) in PPR formats despite bottom-par quarterback play. Fannin is the 12th-ranked tight end after 11 weeks. He scored under 10.00 fantasy points in back-to-back games (4/44 and 2/26). The Browns continue to rotate in two tight ends, but David Njoku comes into Week 12 with a knee issue. With Shedeur Sanders starting this week, there’s a chance that Fannin has a step up and play. If my fantasy team has a weakness at tight end, I’ll gladly scoop up Fannin from the free agent pool.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Freiermuth was a matchup tight end last week due to his recent success against the Bengals, highlighted by his Week 7 performance (5/111/2). Unfortunately, Pittsburgh continues to rotate three tight ends, making all options challenging to time.
Justin Fields, New York Jets
The direction of the Jets’ offense is directly tied to their weakness at wide receiver after losing Garrett Wilson. In addition, their offensive line isn’t an edge. As a result, Fields is the fall guy for upper management. He was benched this week by the Jets, leading to a trip back into the free agent pool. I have a soft spot for Fields, as he was a key player in my $250,000 win in 2022.