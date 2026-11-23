As Fantasy Football Week 12 is right around the corner, managers will be scouring the waiver wire as decisions in the coming weeks will be crucial for playoff hopes, first round byes, and evading sacko punishments.

Regardless of where you stand as a fantasy manager, the waiver wire pickups will be crucial over the next couple of weeks. Today we look at two trending running backs Chris Rodriguez Jr and Justice Hill.

Justice Hill Establishes Himself in Raven's Offense

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) runs the ball during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens Justice Hill continues to move in the right direction as a deep league pick up with strong upside potential. On Sunday, Hill rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 27 receiving yards. He came just short of a two touchdown game after a 36 yard run to the one yard, where the ball was stripped into the back of the endzone.

Just two weeks before against the Jaguars, Hill finished with 85 yards and a touchdown after he broke off a 65 yard TD late in the fourth quarter.

Justice Hill pops a 65-yarder for six!



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Hill is an explosive back and when he has been given opportunities he has taken advantage of them. On Sunday against the Panthers, and two weeks ago against the Jaguars he had a snap count of over 50% and had a higher snap count then his counterpart Running Back Derek Henry which led to his solid fantasy numbers.

With Jacoby Brisset taking over for Joe Fagnano following Lamar Jackson’s injury, the Ravens offense has taken a step back in the right direction. Hill will continue to be a real playmaking option for the Ravens, especially in the red zone if the offense can continue to produce solid drives down the field. Hill has established himself as the true RB2 in the Ravens offense, and has PPR upside as a pass catcher in the backfield as well.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Stock Rises Amid Tuten's Injury Concerns

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) breaks free from New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chris Rodriguez Jr. is a power back who has specialized in short yard gains, and goal-line carries throughout the season lining up behind Jaguars star running back Byshaul Tuten. Tuten has been a big part of the Jaguars offensive success this year along with Trevor Lawrences’ incredibly efficient season.

However, Tuten has been fighting through injuries throughout the season including this past Sunday against the Giants. Tuten re-aggravated a foot/ankle injury late in the fourth quarter on Sunday limping off the field and not returning to the game.

Jaguars head coach Liam Cohen said on Monday that the injury was nothing “too bad”, but his availability will be monitored throughout the week as he is likely to miss practice time ahead of the Jaguars matchup against the Titans on Sunday.

With Tuten’s availability for Sunday uncertain, it is expected that Rodriguez Jr. will step into a larger role coming into Sunday with a much higher snap and carry rate to give Tuten some rest even if he is active coming into the matchup.

Rodriguez Jr. has found the end zone four times this season, even with his snap rate not hitting over 50% the whole season. With a great matchup upcoming against a weak Titans run defense, Rodriguez could be primed for a solid outing on Sunday. But, once Tuten is back to full health, Rodriguez’s value will dip back down.

The Verdict: Who Should Fantasy Managers Pick Up?

Waiver Wire Winner: Justice Hill

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) runs the ball defended by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Ivey (38) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a close call between the two running backs, but in the long term for the rest of the season, Justice Hill is the better pick as a great Waiver Wire pickup heading into the final third of the fantasy football season. Rodriguez Jr. is a great streaming option with a favorable matchup heading into Week 12, but his fantasy success is very strongly tied to Tuten’s health. Once Tuten returns to his usual snap count and production, Rodriguez will have a difficult justification as a FLEX option due to his situational usage and low snap rate.

Hill on the other hand, is much less dependent on others, and has proved his explosive upside and has established himself as an important piece in the Ravens offense. His additional pass catching ability in PPR formats reinforces himself as the running back to target on the Waiver Wire coming into week 12, and for the rest of the season.