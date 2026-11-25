We are just weeks away from fantasy football playoffs beginning, and fantasy managers are dealing with injuries to key players, including Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and more top stars.

With the playoffs looming, managers are paying more attention to the waiver wire and who could be the perfect addition to their teams for the final stretch of the season.

Two big names going into Week 12 are Devaughn Vele and Antonio Williams, but which receiver offers the higher fantasy value in Week 12 and going forward?

Devaughn Vele: Is Vele's Connection With Tyler Shough Reliable?

New Orleans Saints' receiver Devaughn Vele has had several big games this season, especially with fellow wide receiver Jordyn Tyson on IR for part of the season.

Vele has developed a strong connection with quarterback Tyler Shough, and Week 10 saw Vele earn 14.6 fantasy points on 7 receptions for 76 yards. Vele played 64 (89%) offensive snaps in Week 11, which was the highest snap share for the Saints' receivers.

Vele produced good numbers against a stringy Chicago Bears defense, making his appeal even greater going forward. Vele benefited from Tyson playing limited snaps, but Vele proved he can still be a strong receiver for the Saints, even as the WR3 behind Chris Olave and Tyson.

Week 12 will see the Saints and Vele facing the Cincinnati Bengals, who allow opponents an average of 340.1 yards per game but only allow an average of 21.4 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

Vele has a bigger upside in Week 12 if he continues to play a majority of the Saints' offensive snaps, and especially if Tyson continues to play on limited snaps.

Antonio Williams: Can Williams Keep His Momentum Going?

Williams scord 12.2 fantasy points in Week 10 off two receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown, and he followed that performance with a 21.2 fantasy point performance in Week 11.

Williams recorded nine receptions on 11 targets for 122 yards on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since Week 8, Williams has played over 80% of the Commanders' offensive snaps, and he sits just behind fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs in targets over the last three games.

Williams seems to have fostered a good connection with Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels, and the pair will face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12, whose defense allows 218.8 passing yards per game, ranking 22nd in the league.

The Cardinals are coming off a miserable 34-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, leading the Cardinals to fire defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, which will give Williams plenty of confidence heading into the Week 12 matchup.

Williams is still competing with Diggs and Treylon Burks for targets, while tight end Chig Okonkwo is also rising in the fantasy rankings. Despite the competition, Williams looks to be the go-to receiver for Daniels.

Waiver Wire Winner: Antonio Williams

Williams is a must-grab off the waivers this week, and he'll be an excellent start for fantasy managers in need of a receiver.

While Vele has more experience, fantasy managers can't overlook Williams' Week 11 performance and his favorable outlook heading into Week 12 against the weak Cardinals defense.