Week 13 Waiver Wire Debate: Devin Neal Vs. Dylan Sampson
Two rookie running backs are surging on the fantasy football waiver wire entering Sunday’s slate of NFL action. Dylan Sampson and Devin Neal are poised to emerge as two notable fantasy contributors in Week 13, noticing a surge in each player’s respective roster percentage coming into the week.
Sampson and the Cleveland Browns will gear up for a matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers, coming off just their third win of the season in Week 12. With rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders set to make the second start of his NFL career, Sampson will remain a name to watch among running backs, considering his production with his fellow rookie under center last week.
Neal and the New Orleans Saints are preparing to square off against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, looking to avenge their loss versus the Atlanta Falcons last week. The rookie back is set to make his first start of the season following an injury to veteran running back, Alvin Kamara. WIth Kamara sidelined for the week, Neal is set to see the majority of the work in New Orleans’ backfield.
The two backs could offer immediate help to fantasy lineups in need of running back help in Week 13, but who makes the better case to be picked up off waivers? Here’s our take:
Dylan Sampson Week 13 Fantasy Football Outlook
Sampson posted his greatest fantasy production since Week 1, as Cleveland’s running back group shined in the team’s Week 12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The rookie back racked up 82 yards from scrimmage over nine touches, including a 66-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter, posting 16.2 fantasy points among PPR leagues. Sampson led the team in receiving yards with just two receptions, splitting work with fellow rookie back Quinshon Judkins in the win.
The Tennessee product carved out his most expanded role of the season alongside Judkins, who has emerged as the team’s feature back throughout much of the season. Considering Sampson’s success with Sanders under center, the rookie should sustain his volume in Week 13, which could present opportunity to replicate his Week 12 production.
Devin Neal Week 13 Fantasy Football Outlook
Like Sampson, Neal carved out his largest role of the season thus far, due to an injury to Kamara during the Saints’ Week 12 loss. Neal will make his first start of the season in Week 13, taking over RB1 duties from Kamara for the first time this season. Stepping into the starting role, Neal will see his greatest volume of his rookie campaign in a favorable matchup versus a lowly Dolphins defense.
Last week, Neal posted 18 yards on the ground over seven carries, adding five catches for 43 yards over seven targets in the passing game. His 11.1 PPR points marked a new season-high, while his receiving production caught the attention of managers throughout fantasy football. A combination of expanded volume and a favorable matchup have made Neal one of the most-added players ahead of Week 13.
The Final Verdict: Sampson Or Neal
Given his volume is much more certain than Sampson's, I’m going to pick Neal in this waiver wire debate. The Saints’ rookie back is slated to see RB1 volume without much contention, something that can’t be said of Sampson, who will continue to split work with the likes of Judkins in a crowded, yet productive Browns backfield. In a favorable matchup, Neal makes for a sound Week 13 addition, as he’s available in roughly 48.5% of leagues across all fantasy platforms, according to FantasyPros’ roster data.