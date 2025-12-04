Tyler Allgeier, Keaton Mitchell Lead Week 14 Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers

It's the final week of the fantasy football regular season, and many fantasy owners are scrambling to fill out their lineups. This is not an easy week to find running backs, thanks to byes, injuries, and some tough matchups. We are going to help you find some running backs to plug into your lineups that will help you secure your spot in the playoffs. These are the top running back streamers for Week 14.

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Perine returned to action in Week 13 and saw 14 carries, which was just one fewer than Chase Brown. He also caught both of his targets for 15 yards. Brown was much better, rushing for 78 yards at 5.2 yards per carry, while Perine rushed for just 39 yards on 2.8 yards per carry. Still, we can't just ignore his volume last week, and we already know he has PPR value. He is definitely worth consideration if you're looking to stream a running back this week. This week, he will be matched up against the Buffalo Bills, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

In leagues with deeper rosters, there is a chance that the Bijan Robinson owner has handcuffed him with Allgeier; nevertheless, there is still a chance he's available in many leagues. In Week 13, he scored yet another touchdown. That is now eight touchdowns in 12 games this season and four TDs in his past four games. A streaming option that is likely to score a touchdown in two-thirds of their games is tough to overlook.

Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter (22) takes the field before their game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It looks like Trey Benson and Emari Demercado could both miss another week. That will once again leave the backfield to Bam Knight and Carter. The Cardinals want to use multiple backs, and Carter has been seeing opportunities. He has been given five carries in each of his past two games and has seen at least six targets in two of his last three games. His PPR value in a game that Arizona will likely be trailing in against the Seattle Seahawks is enough for him to earn consideration as a streamer.

Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens

With Justice Hill out, Mitchell has been seeing more targets and red zone work. In Week 13, he saw two carries, three targets, and scored his first touchdown of the season. He is a home run hitter who can score a touchdown on any play. We have seen Hill have huge games in the same role, even if most weeks, that's not the case. Mitchell may be worth a dart throw this week.

Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

McNichols has jumped Jacory Croskey-Merritt and is now the RB2 in Washington, while also serving as their primary pass-catching back. Last week, he carried the ball six times compared to Chris Rodriguez Jr, who handled 11 carries. This is enough to garner him consideration this week against the Minnesota Vikings, who are a middle-of-the-pack matchup. His PPR value gives him a decent floor, while he also has some upside. We'd expect him to push double-digit opportunities this week.

