Week 14 Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers: Start Brenton Strange in AFC South Clash

The tight end position has long been one of the most unpredictable lineup slots in fantasy football.

Outside of the few elite names, week-to-week production can be inconsistent, leaving managers frustrated and often scrambling for answers. That makes streaming — a tactic that utilizes the waiver wire to start players based on favorable matchups each week — a viable and sometimes necessary strategy.

By targeting matchups, opportunity and red-zone usage, streaming tight ends can help managers squeeze value out of a position that rarely offers much beyond the top tier. Instead of being locked into a low-ceiling option, streaming opens the door to finding upside plays who can deliver at the right time.

Week 14 of the NFL season presents a fresh slate and several opportunities for managers seeking to optimize their lineups. Here are three streaming options that could pay off for fantasy football managers.

*Percentage denotes player’s roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*

Zach Ertz (Commanders) @ Vikings (ESPN: 61% Yahoo: 68%)

Ertz’s roster rate climbed after catching 10-of-14 targets for 106 yards on Monday night against the Broncos in Week 13. However, he’s still available in nearly 40% of ESPN leagues. Ertz ranks second on the Commanders in target share (21%) and has eight red zone targets on the season. He’s converted those latter opportunities into six catches and four touchdowns. The Vikings rank middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to tight ends per game, but have lagged in recent weeks, in part because of their putrid offense putting them in bad positions. Ertz’s volume alone makes him one of the top tight ends to stream in Week 14.

Zach Ertz passes HOF Shannon Sharpe for 5th-most receptions by a TE in NFL history 😎@Commanders | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/WnWyDYw6ci — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) December 1, 2025

Brenton Strange (Jaguars) vs. Colts (ESPN: 34% Yahoo: 63%)

This is Strange’s second straight week as one of my streamers. He’s averaged 13.9 fantasy points in two games since his return from injury. In Strange's outing, he caught his first touchdown of the season. The former Penn State product has been Trevor Lawrence’s go-to target in the middle of the field, and his matchup against the Colts is among the best of any player at the tight end position. Indianapolis has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends over the last eight weeks. It gives up the fifth-most points to tight ends overall, and the second-most yards to the position.

If you're streaming a TE in Week 14 Brenton Strange should be the first name on your list #Duuuval @Fitz_FF pic.twitter.com/h9WhtF2lI3 — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) December 3, 2025

Darren Waller (Dolphins) @ Jets (ESPN: 22% Yahoo: 35%)

Fantasy managers seemingly forgot about Waller, who missed the first three games of the NFL season with a hip injury and later missed Weeks 8-11 with a pectoral injury. The veteran finally made his return in Week 13 after the Dolphins’ bye week. Although he didn’t post huge totals, he still led the team with 47 receiving yards in a win over the Saints. Waller was a strong streaming option earlier in the season before his second injury, as he averaged over 15 points across three games. This week, Waller has a solid matchup against the Jets, who have allowed seven receiving touchdowns to tight ends this season.

