With Week 14 now behind us, it's now time to start focusing on Week 15 and our fantasy football playoffs. That starts with our waiver wire pickups to kick off the week. This week, the running backs will be the strongest position on the waiver wire. These are the top running back waiver wire pickups for Week 15.

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane exited Week 14 with an injury to his ribs and was unable to return. Wright stepped in and carried the ball 24 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. If Achane misses any time, Wright is expected to be the clear RB1 for the Dolphins. However, the Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel has stated that Achane did not suffer any fractures to his ribs, and could have returned to the game if he was needed. Nevertheless, it is still necessary to pick up Wright unless we get new information before waiver wires run.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

Corum has been outplaying Kyren Williams for multiple weeks now. In Week 13, Corum carried the ball seven times for 81 yards and a touchdown on 11.1 yards per carry, while Kyren Williams rushed for 72 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. In Week 14, Corum rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries for 10.7 yards per carry, while Williams carried the ball 12 times for 84 yards and a touchdown. We still view Williams as the clear starter, but Corum is getting plenty of work, including work down by the goal line.

Devin Singletary, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) rushes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Singletary has been the better Giants running back and has been seeing plenty of opportunities in his own right. Over his past three games, he has been given 42 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns, while catching four passes for 37 yards. He could potentially be a league-winner in the fantasy football playoffs this season.

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

Much to the dismay of Chase Brown owners, Samaje Perine has been getting significant carries since returning from injury. Over the past two weeks, Perine has been given 20 carries and three targets, which he turned into 92 yards. When he is healthy, he has been seeing more carries than expected in this offense. With Joe Burrow back, those could be valuable touches in a high-scoring offense.

Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) rushes the ball past Los Angeles Rams linebacker Omar Speights (48) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It sounds like there is a real chance that projected starting running back Trey Benson might now return at all this season or, at the very least, could miss time during the fantasy football playoffs. He is the clear RB1 in Arizona. Despite coming off a rough outing, in which he rushed seven times for 16 yards and caught three of six targets for 18 yards, he was coming off three consecutive games in which he reached double-digit fantasy points. That alone makes him worth the pickup.

