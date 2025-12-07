SI

NFL Insider Reveals Vikings’ Plans for the Quarterback Room This Offseason

J.J. McCarthy will be entering his third season in Minnesota next year.

Madison Williams

The Vikings plan to bring in a veteran quarterback for J.J. McCarthy next season.
The Vikings plan to bring in a veteran quarterback for J.J. McCarthy next season. / Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
In this story:

The Vikings have had quite the year when it comes to their quarterback room.

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota’s 2024 first-round pick, missed his entire rookie campaign after undergoing two knee surgeries, but he was finally able to be named the starting quarterback for this season. However, in Week 2, McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain and returned in Week 9. In that span, veteran quarterback Carson Wentz started for the Vikings, but he was placed on season-ending IR with a shoulder injury.

McCarthy then missed last week’s contest after going in concussion protocol. Rookie Max Brosmer played in his place, and put up zero points vs. the Seahawks.

It’s clear the Vikings need a boost to help morale in the quarterback room next season. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Minnesota plans to add a veteran quarterback to the roster next season to “push” McCarthy and help him grow.

Minnesota likely won’t pick up a veteran quarterback who is in his “prime” as the goal will be to keep McCarthy in the starting position. But, McCarthy needs a strong backup that he can rely on for advice and assistance when needed. And it has to be someone the Vikings can trust if McCarthy continues to miss time with injuries.

Some potential names Rapoport threw out are Daniel Jones, re-signing Wentz, Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota, Joe Flacco and Jimmy Garoppolo, to name a few. We’ll see who the Vikings chase after this offseason.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL