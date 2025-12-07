NFL Insider Reveals Vikings’ Plans for the Quarterback Room This Offseason
The Vikings have had quite the year when it comes to their quarterback room.
J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota’s 2024 first-round pick, missed his entire rookie campaign after undergoing two knee surgeries, but he was finally able to be named the starting quarterback for this season. However, in Week 2, McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain and returned in Week 9. In that span, veteran quarterback Carson Wentz started for the Vikings, but he was placed on season-ending IR with a shoulder injury.
McCarthy then missed last week’s contest after going in concussion protocol. Rookie Max Brosmer played in his place, and put up zero points vs. the Seahawks.
It’s clear the Vikings need a boost to help morale in the quarterback room next season. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Minnesota plans to add a veteran quarterback to the roster next season to “push” McCarthy and help him grow.
Minnesota likely won’t pick up a veteran quarterback who is in his “prime” as the goal will be to keep McCarthy in the starting position. But, McCarthy needs a strong backup that he can rely on for advice and assistance when needed. And it has to be someone the Vikings can trust if McCarthy continues to miss time with injuries.
Some potential names Rapoport threw out are Daniel Jones, re-signing Wentz, Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota, Joe Flacco and Jimmy Garoppolo, to name a few. We’ll see who the Vikings chase after this offseason.