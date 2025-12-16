Eddy Pineiro and Charlie Smyth Top Week 16 Waiver Wire Kicker Pickups

The cold may still be in spots but kickers heated up in Week 15. Yes, 15 kickers managed to get double digit points for fantasy football owners. That included Jason Myers who racked up 24 points from the Seattle Seahawks.

Again, the first week of the fantasy playoffs produced some extraordinary results. As the stakes get higher, expect even more extrees this Week 16. Not only are there no bye but now Saturday football gets introduced into the equation.

Now Week 16 means another playoff week. It means chances for crazy weather and unbelievable results. Here we go!

Eddy Pineiro - San Francisco 49ers

Eddy Pineiro did not miss a beat Sunday against the Tennesee Titans. The kicker went 3-for-3 and tacked on four extra points for good measure. San Francisco draws an excellent matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts defense bent a lot against Seattle and gave up six field goals as a result. Yes, no place like dome for any kicker.

Indianapolis ranks around the middle of the pack in kicker points allowed but lately has been a different story. The Colts have seen closer games and are now down to Philip Rivers in an effort to salvage their season. Every Indianapolis game left is against playoff caliber competition. That means tense play and the opportunity for more field goals.

Pineiro remained perfect on the season well except for those two missed extra points. Okay, the 19.1% ownership rate on ESPN helps too. Surprisingly, the rate did not go up yet. However, the expectation is it will given the 49ers do not play until Monday night.

Charlie Smyth - New Orleans Saints

The Jason Myers Week 15 performance was cemented thanks to a clever timeout. It was that kick which caused Myers to not be waiver eligible anymore. Naturally, this sent us exploring for options. Enter Mr. Smyth. The New Orleans kicker is a risky proposition but the Saints are home against the New York Jets.

New York allowed 48 points last week and looked rather disinterested on both sides of the ball -- especially defense. Often these are the types of games that go one of two ways. Either there is no scoring or plenty of it.

Charlie Smyth delivers when it matters most. 🏈🇮🇪#TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/HWFHYOw9jj — Ray Boyne (@AnalysisGaa) December 16, 2025

The Saints offense has shown signs of life which at least ups the potential. Yes, the Irish kicker is owned in less than 1% of leagues everywhere.

Zane Gonzalez - Atlanta Falcons

Again, matchups against bad defenses and pass happy offenses are a recipe for possible success. It also helps to play in a warm, temperate climate. Atlanta travels to Arizona to face the Cardinals. Yes, both teams have been eliminated from the playoffs. However, players are playing for their jobs. Zane Gonzalez is very much in that boat.

The Atlanta Falcons battled back to win last week against Tampa Bay and are well rested after playing last Thursday night. Gonzalez has been a bit up and down in point production but Arizona yields well above average points to kickers. Gonzalez may not have to try any long kicks as the Cardinals give up four red zone trips per contest.

With a high field goal rate in those situations, it is no wonder why the 1.5% owned Gonzalez could be a solid waiver wire choice this week.

