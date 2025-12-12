SI

Panthers Post Four-Word Message After Bucs' Loss Propels Them Into First Place

Carolina is very grateful for the Falcons’ comeback performance on Thursday night.

Madison Williams

The Panthers are happy the Falcons beat the Buccaneers on Thursday night.
The Panthers are happy the Falcons beat the Buccaneers on Thursday night. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Panthers are singing the Falcons’ praises after their Thursday Night Football victory over the Buccaneers.

Atlanta scored 15 points in the fourth quarter of the prime-time matchup, including the last-second 43-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez to win the game 29–28. The Falcons were already eliminated from the playoffs before the game, but their victory helps out their fellow NFC South team—the Panthers. And, of course, it’s always sweet to spoil one of their rivals’ chances of making the playoffs.

Tampa Bay has lost five of its last six games to drop to 7–7 on the season. The Bucs held on to the top NFC South spot for a playoff bid until the loss on Thursday night. The 7–6 Panthers now hold the No. 1 divisional spot for the first time this season.

Carolina had the perfect response to the Falcons’ win on social media, posting just minutes after the game ended.

“Can’t wait for Sunday,” the post said.

Carolina will, of course, need to beat the Saints on Sunday in order to retain the top NFC South spot.

No pressure, Panthers.

Tampa Bay and Carolina will face each other in Week 16 and 18, and it seems like it’ll be a real down-to-the-wire NFC South competition in these last few weeks.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL