Micah Parsons Injury Update: MRI Reveals Packers' Worst Fears for Star Defender
Things have officially gone from bad to worse for the Packers’ 2025 season.
Despite receiving some good news on the Christian Watson front on Monday morning, they were also levied the inevitable on linebacker Micah Parsons' knee injury.
While attempting to contain Broncos quarterback Bo Nix late in the third quarter, the star defender planted awkwardly on his left leg before immediately grabbing at his knee and falling to the ground. Parsons left the game with trainers, did not return, and initial tests indicated that he had suffered a torn ACL.
“It doesn’t look good,” Green Bay coach Matt LeFleur added after the game. “I’ll leave it at that.”
Unfortunately, following additional testing on Monday, the Packers’—and Parsons’—worst fears have now come true.
Micah Parsons Injury Update
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, an MRI has now confirmed that Parsons did, in fact, tear his ACL in his left knee. He will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.
“He faces a 9 month recovery at least,” Rapoport added, putting him on track for a potential mid-September return.
Parsons was traded from the Cowboys to Packers this past August amid a contract hold out. Upon arrival, he signed a four-year, $188 million extension with the club. The 26-year-old finishes his first season in Green Bay with 41 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.