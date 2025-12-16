Latest Davante Adams Injury Update Flips Rams vs. Seahawks Odds for Week 16
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams aggravated his hamstring injury in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions, and he's now considered week-to-week, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
That makes it unlikely that Adams will play in the NFC West clash with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16, and it's caused a major shift in the odds for L.A.
The Rams opened up as 1.5-point favorites on the road in this matchup with the total at 45.5. The total already started to come down, settling at 44.5 on Monday with Adams injured.
However, the spread has now flipped as well with Adams expected to miss this game. The Rams are now 1.5-point underdogs in this game at DraftKings, while both teams are -110 on the moneyline to pick up a win. This is a huge game for both squads, as the winner will be in first place in the NFC West.
If Seattle loses, the Rams will have a 2-0 record against them, giving them a one-game lead and the tiebreaker with just two games to play.
It's clear that oddsmakers view Adams as a huge part of the Rams' success this season, and for good reason.
This season, Adams has 60 catches (on 114 targets) for 789 yards and 14 scores, leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns. He's appeared in all 14 of the Rams' games, but it appears that his status for the rest of the regular season is up in the air due to his hamstring issue.
As a result, Matthew Stafford will have to rely even more on Puka Nacua in the passing game in Week 16 and potentially beyond.
It's possible that this line jumps around more ahead of kickoff on Thursday, but there's no doubt that Adams' injury has impacted things early in the week. As of Tuesday morning, 66 percent of the spread bets and 68 percent of the moneyline bets in this game are on the Rams at DraftKings.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.