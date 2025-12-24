Josh Johnson and 2 Rookies Headline Week 17 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers

It's Week 17, and fantasy owners will be competing in their fantasy football championship games. However, a lot of us will have to stream our quarterback this week, whether that's due to injury, matchup, or it was the plan all along. Even if we don't have a star quarterback plugged into our lineup, we can still find a quarterback who can help us win our title. These are the top quarterback streamers for Week 17.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) passes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Shough has already exceeded expectations. The rookie has been improving as an NFL quarterback with each passing week. He has been playing great over the past two games, throwing for 272 yards and a touchdown in Week 15, while tacking on 32 yards on the ground. Last week, he threw for 308 yards and a touchdown, and chipped in with eight rushing yards.

In Week 17, he faces off with the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee is allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. The Titans have played better as we've gotten deeper in the season, which has created better game scripts for opposing quarterbacks. We expect Shough to have a strong start this week on the road in Tennessee.

Josh Johnson, Washington Commanders

Marcus Mariota has been ruled out for the Commanders' Christmas Day game, and Johnson will get the start. While he may be a risky start, he will be playing against a horrible Dallas Cowboys' pass defense. They have been atrocious against every passing game this season. Dallas is allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Johnson is the ultimate streaming option this week and an intriguing test of player verse matchup with the highest stakes. With such a great matchup, at the very least, Johnson is worth consideration. He may just end up giving you a fantastic Christmas gift.

Quinn Ewers, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers (14) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ewers didn't look great in his first start last week, but he did do some things well. The two interceptions were a concern, but he did get the ball downfield, which showed potential upside. With a great matchup this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points in the league to quarterbacks, he could give you a solid game. In Week 16, he threw for 260 yards. We expect him to push 300 yards this week, if he can throw some touchdowns and limit the turnovers, he will surprise a lot of fantasy owners.

