SI:AM | Colts Slide Continues
Good morning, sports fans. I am Gregory Lee, the captain of SI’s newsletters. We’re taking a few days off, but we will be back with a new SI:AM in your inbox on Friday morning. Thank you for reading, and happy holidays! Before we take a break, let’s recap what happened in sports on Monday.
In today’s SI:AM:
Rivers shines, but Colts' slide continues
Monday Night Football gave the nation a chance to check out Phillip Rivers’s second start in his comeback after a five-year hiatus. The 44-year-old grandfather started fast, leading the Colts to a quick 7-0 lead over the 49ers with a 20-yard touchdown strike to Alec Pierce. (Rivers was fired up after the score.) The lead didn't last long, though, and Brock Purdy stole the spotlight as the game turned into a shootout. Purdy threw a career-high five touchdown passes as San Francisco trounced the Colts, 48-27.
It was the Colts’ fifth straight defeat after starting the season 8-2, and Indianapolis can now only make the playoffs if it wins out and the Texans lose to the Chargers in Week 17. After Monday’s loss, Rivers summed up the mix of emotions his comeback has brought up.
"I'm torn on how to express it, because it's been a blast," Rivers said of his surprising second act. "It's been a blast to prepare and to go stinking get ready and go out there and warm up and do all that with these guys again. But, again, the name of the game is not go have a good time. It's help find a way to lead your team to a win. And we've come up short."
"There's no prize for losing," said Rivers, who threw for 277 yards and two scores. "I know this locker room is hurting again. I've been part of it for a short time, two losses, and I know it's been a long slide now for over a month. I know that's tough because I've been part of those slides. We've just got to find a way to dig deep and find a way to win a football game."
On the other side, the 49ers have won five straight. That’s been due in large part to the offense, which has scored at least 26 points in six of its last seven games. It might just be time for the NFL to take the Niners seriously as Super Bowl contenders after improving to 11-4.
The best of Sports Illustrated
- Steve Rushin reviews 2025’s most dubious moments in sports.
- Conor Orr argues that the Ravens would be wise to draft a quarterback, as aging two-time MVP Lamar Jackson has faced durability issues.
- After Brock Purdy's stellar performance and the 49ers' fifth straight win, Gilberto Manzano says that Kyle Shanahan could get Coach of the Year consideration for the way San Francisco has performed.
- The Bears and Jaguars jump in SI’s latest NFL power rankings following statement victories in Week 16.
- Pat Forde reports on Notre Dame’s two-game series with BYU in 2026 and ‘27, which will interrupt the program's historic series with USC.