George Kittle Provided His Own Injury Update After Win vs. Colts
The San Francisco 49ers beat Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 16. With the win the 49ers are now 11-4 on the season and in position to win out and clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
In order to do that they'll need George Kittle in the lineup. The 49ers star tight end had a huge game against the Colts with seven receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown before he hurt his ankle late in the game and didn't return.
After the game Kittle provided the media with his own injury update.
"Pretty excited we won Monday Night Football on the road," said Kittle. "It is after 12 already. Can't wait to get on the plane and go home. My concern level... I don't think it's a high ankle sprain so... We'll take it one day at a time and we'll go from there."
So it was good to win, it was after midnight and Kittle was ready to go home. Oh, and he doesn't think it's a high ankle sprain, which would be great news. You can play through a regular ankle sprain, but a high ankle sprain can be a real problem.
Kittle is the team's second-leading receiver this season with 52 catches, 599 yards and seven touchdowns in just 10 games. With Brock Purdy healthy and Kittle in the lineup, the 49ers looked like they were hitting on all cylinders last night. If Kittle's prognosis is accurate, that's great news.