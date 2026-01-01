Wil Lutz and Will Reichard Lead the Top Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers

Happy New Year! Hey, some of you did not hear that bell and are playing in a Championship Round. That is great. Now, one merely has to find a kicker. Yes, this is a challenge given several teams are resting their starters. Typically, the starter usually does not mean kicker.

Yes, there are two contests on Saturday with the rest on Sunday. Fortunately, that serves up all the kickers for this week to look at.

With all 32 kickers to examine for Week 18's Saturday and Sunday contests, we came up with a few options. Remember our wide receiver streamers for the weekend.

Wil Lutz - Denver Broncos

Wil Lutz may not have the glitz and points of other fantasy football kickers this season. However, he has delivered some clutch moments. That includes a kick against the Kansas City Chiefs that became the dagger for their season. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos now are in a position to play for the the top seed in the AFC.

The best thing for Denver is that they have something to play for. Lutz is fortunate to have an offense that gets enough red zone chances but misses on about 40% of them. This allows for more short field goal attempts and a way to pad those numbers. Lutz is only around 20% owned in fantasy football leagues and the Broncos do tend to play down to their competition.

Remember, Justin Herbert will not be playing for the Los Angeles Chargers. Expect several other players to get rested as well. It may be a fourth straight week of multiple field goal chances for the kicker.

Will Reichard - Minnesota Vikings

Again, the uncertainty of who starts at quarterback may cause a little panic. However, fear not here as the Green Bay Packers are resting most of their key players. Also, the two teams were about even at full strength before this anyway. Now, the needle turns toward Minnesota.

Will the Thrill could be the most relatable and beloved kicker the league has ever seen, yet he got snubbed from the Pro Bowl.



I make the case this week for @ZoneCoverageMN on why Reichard not being included in the festivities is an injustice.https://t.co/1fWm4I7l64 — Wyatt Wade (@wyattwade91) December 31, 2025

Reichard has been Gary Anderson regular season excellent for the Vikings. He has missed two kicks all season and none at home (seven games). The kicker has been the one constant in an consistently inconsistent 2025 campaign. Fantasy football owners suffered for a little while here but that was because of the offense. Frankly, it was offensive and vulgar.

Now, the tides have turned as Green Bay's offense will have less tow work with while Minnesota should be just productive enough. It does not hurt that this week's game is at home. Green Bay has played like a bottom third team defensively since the Micah Parsons injury. The Vikings and Reichard have an advantage here.

Cairo Santos - Chicago Bears

Cairo Santos and the Chicago Bears are worth one last swing err kick this NFL regular season. Now that 2026 has started, Santos gets highlighted here against a Detroit team that is playing out the string. It is something most expected to never say at this point.

Santos has been attempting more field goals of late even with that Week 17 "clunker". The Bears' kicker only had one field goal but did boot five extra point attempts through the uprights. Last week was a forgiveable loss given the cirumstances. This week would not be as Chicago still has a chance to play for the second seed in the NFC.

Santos should have chances but a lower ceiling for Week 18. The previous two kickers against Detroit did have three attempts and weather should not be awful in Chicago this weekend.

