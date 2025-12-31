Week 18 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers Including Bryce Young & 2 Backups

The final week of the season is here, and some fantasy owners have to navigate the toughest week of the year. We expect a lot of quarterbacks to be sidelined this week for a number of reasons. We have some legitimate injuries, teams resting for the playoffs, and other teams trying to get a look at young players. This is a week when you may have to search for a starting quarterback. These are the quarterback streamers for Week 18.

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

In Week 17, Young was absolutely terrible. He threw for just 54 yards and an interception through the air and rushed for 27 yards and a touchdown. This is certainly scary, but this week he faces off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. This team has been falling off a cliff for months now on a 1 - 7 stretch. We expect the Panthers to win this game and win the NFC South, and Young will have a great game. There is no starter in Carolina that is a bad option this week against a sinking Bucs defense.

QB Mitchell Trubisky, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) looks to throw against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

With Josh Allen banged up and nursing a minor foot injury, we do not expect to see him on the field this week, with the Bills locked into a Wild Card spot and little to gain. Trubisky is essentially a poor man's version of Allen. He is a big, mobile quarterback with a strong arm, who is more than capable of piling up fantasy points. Then again, everyone seems to be capable of piling up fantasy points against a putrid New York Jets defense, which hired a defensive back to be their head coach, then proceeded to enter Week 18 as the only team in NFL history to not catch an interception. New York is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season and gotten progressively worse with each passing week.

Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are expected to rest their starters this week, including quarterback Jalen Hurts. While starting McKee is a scary prospect in a championship game, the idea of getting to start a quarterback against the Washington Commanders should be exciting. Only the Dallas Cowboys are allowing more fantasy points than the Commanders, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to the position. Even with key starters resting, McKee should be able to get the job done with weapons like Tank Bigsby and Jahan Dotson.

