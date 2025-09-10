J.J. McCarthy And 2 More Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streaming Options
Week 2 is here, and it's time to figure out who we're going to be streaming this week. It's great to have a set it and forget it quarterback that you don't have to worry about, but we don't all have that luxury. These are the QB streamers for Week 2.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Fantasy owners had high hopes for Lawrence in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers and were left disappointed. We aren't ready to just cast him aside yet, though. A big part of his poor performance was just the fact that the Panthers couldn't stop the run at all, which allowed them to just quite literally run away with the game. This week, he has a fantastic matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
This is not a game that they will be able to just run the ball and control the clock for an easy victory. It should be a high-scoring shootout against Joe Burrow and a defense that allowed Joe Flacco to throw for 290 yards in Week 1. Week 2 is when we should see exactly what this new Jacksonville offense looks like with Brian Thomas Jr and Travis Hunter unleashed.
J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
McCarthy had a very up-and-down NFL debut on Monday Night Football. He only threw for 143 yards, but he did account for three total touchdowns and rushed for 25 yards. This week, he has what should be a decent matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, who allowed Baker Mayfield to throw three touchdowns last week and rush for 39 yards. There is no doubt that this is a risky play; nevertheless, he showed where his ceiling comes from with his fourth-quarter touchdown run and big touchdown pass to Aaron Jones. That doesn't mean his floor is safe, though.
Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons
Penix Jr was a quarterback we highlighted often heading into the season as a potential breakout star, and he showed why in Week 1. He finished the game throwing for 298 yards and a TD, while adding 21 yards and another TD on the ground. The young quarterback played the Vikings last week, who looked susceptible to the pass. Caleb Williams could have had a monster game if he were capable of completing passes to receivers running wide open downfield. Unfortunately, for Williams, accurately throwing a football isn't in his skill set, but Penix is much more capable.