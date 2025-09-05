NFL DFS Week 1 Stacks Include An Underrated Michael Penix-Drake London Connection
Daily Fantasy Football is back in full swing and I know you players are fully aware of the value of lineup stacks. When you are confident in an offense, you very well should leverage it. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have won weeks in a lineup stack. The same has gone for Pat Mahomes/Travis Kelce and Jared Goff/Amon-Ra St Brown, and many others. In Week 1, I see many great opportunities to leverage offensive performance.
Tier 1 Lineup Stacks
Michael Penix Jr - Drake London
Both matchups between the Falcons and Buccaneers were shootouts a year ago. They went for a combined 57 points in one game, and 66 points in the other. As both teams seemingly get better on offense, the shootout will be back in play. This should result is a pass heavy, fearless Michael Penix Jr feeding the ball the Drake London potentially up to, or over 15 targets.
Daniel Jones - Josh Downs
I stacked these two Colts in my Perfect FanDuel DFS Lineup. They go big this week, in my estimation. The Colts will struggle this year, but a week one matchup versus the Dolphins works well for this duo. The Dolphins have a bad projected defense with a day three rookie on Josh Downs. Let Jones run, pass, and find endzones for very cheap.
Kyler Murray - Marvin Harrison Jr
A bit more expensive, this is a very good stack against the Saints. New Orleans is going to have a rough year, no doubt. They probably have the worst defense in the NFL and MH2 will expose Kool-Aid McKinstry on the outside. The Cardinals may very well score 40+ this week.
Tier 2 Lineup Stacks
Jayden Daniels - Terry McLaurin
The Giants defense looks ruthless in the front seven. However, they look subpar in the secondary. If Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin pickup where they left off in 2024, they will go off again. I would probably actually fade this lineup stacks, but they do have a very high ceiling which is a key thinking point to DFS success.
James Conner - Cardinals D/ST
The other, unique lineup stack is to project a blowout. As I project a Cardinals big victory versus the Saints, this would likely include a big defensive effort, turning over Spencer Rattler multiple times. In turn, the Cardinals pound the rock late in the game through James Conner. Expect a potentially increased workload given projected game script.
RJ Harvey - Broncos D/ST
This is my other blowout stack on Sunday. The Titans may do quite well this year, I believe that, but Cam Ward is up against the best NFL defense in his season debut. I fully can see the Broncos putting ghosts in the vision of Cam Ward. In turn, they pound the rock and with RJ Harvey getting more reps late, managing JK Dobbins.