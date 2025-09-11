Trey Benson, Bhayshul Tuten And 3 More Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers
Running backs are the most unpredictable position in fantasy football, and things can change in a hurry. It's only Week 2, but you may already need to find a running back to plug in and play this week. These are the running back streamers for Week 2.
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
Benson came out in Week 1 and saw a surprising amount of volume. He was also much more efficient than starter James Conner. The backup running back carried the ball eight times for 69 yards, while Conner handled 12 carries for 39 yards. While Conner did see four targets to Benson's one, Benson's one reception went for six yards, and Conner's four catches totaled just five. Not only did Benson cut into Conner's work, but he also showed that he deserved the touches he got. This week, the Cardinals face off against the Carolina Panthers, who are the worst rush defense in football. Both of these running backs should dominate.
Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
Harris only saw one carry and one target in Week 1. Limited snaps and touches were always expected, though, after he missed almost all of training camp with an eye injury he suffered in a July 4 fireworks accident. Now that he's had another week to get acclimated to his new team, he should see more touches in Week 2. That doesn't mean that he doesn't come with some serious risk, but most running backs who are available to stream do. However, with a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders this week, there should be plenty of opportunities for these running backs pile up points. Especially if things get out of hand in the fourth quarter.
Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Gainwell ran as the clear RB2 in Pittsburgh in Week 1. Rookie running back Kaleb Johnson saw just one carry on Sunday. This was close to a split backfield with Gainwell seeing seven carries and two targets, while Jaylen Warren saw 11 carries and two targets. If the touches are being distributed this closely, and Gainwell is seeing the bulk of the targets, he should be a viable option this week against the Seattle Seahawks as long as Johnson doesn't see a significant uptick in work.
Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
This is another backfield where the touches were split, but in Kansas City, they were split perfectly even between Hunt and Isiah Pacheco. Both of them saw five carries and three targets. Hunt finished with 26 yards to Pacheco's 28. It looked like Hunt was better in the receiving game while Pacheco was better on the ground, but Hunt is the more trusted goal-line guy. Granted, eight opportunities against the Philadelphia Eagles isn't ideal, but if you're streaming and can potentially get the Chiefs' top running back, he has to be mentioned.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Tuten is a speculative streamer based on the trade of Tank Bigsby. Last week, Tuten carried the ball three times, while Bigsby ran it five times. On Monday, Bigsby was shipped off to the Eagles for draft picks. Because of the trade, we are projecting that his snaps and touches go to Tuten moving forward. With them being matched up against the Cincinnati Bengals this week, those should be very valuable touches. Even if you don't want to stream Tuten this week, he shouldn't be left on your waiver wire.