Keenan Allen, Hollywood Brown And 3 More Week 2 Waiver Wire Wide Receiver Pickups
It's time for the first real waiver wire of the season, and wide receivers are always the most fun to target. However, you have to be careful and make sure you target wideouts with some long-term value, and not just a guy who made a big play in a fluke week.
Hollywood Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
With Rashee Rice serving a six-game suspension to start the season, and Xavier Worthy exiting with an injured shoulder early in the game on Friday, Brown became Patrick Mahomes' top target. Worthy is not out indefinitely with that shoulder injury, and Brown could have a massive role in the offense for at least the next five games. In Week 1, he caught 10 of 16 targets for 99 yards. While he didn't look particularly good doing it, 16 targets are 16 targets.
Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
In his first game back with the Chargers after spending last season with the Chicago Bears, Allen picked up right where he left off and led the team in targets with 10. He caught seven passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. The veteran is a sure-handed receiver whose excellent route running still allows him to get open, and he has built in chemistry with Justin Herbert. That should be enough to help him maintain PPR value throughout the season.
Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
Johnston had a great week, catching five of his seven targets for 79 yards and two touchdowns. While that is a great game for fantasy owners, we are less confident that he can maintain his recent success. The upside has never been an issue for Johnston, but consistency has been. He is definitely worth adding to your bench; however, we'd be hesitant to start him until we see him do it again at least one more time. After watching him for a bit longer, you can decide whether you want to keep or cut him.
Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
Boutte led all Patriots' receivers in targets with eight in Week 1, and ended up with a stat line of six receptions for 103 yards. This is a player who was supposed to be a superstar heading into his final year at LSU, and things kind of unraveled on him. If he can put it all together, he has the talent to be a very impactful fantasy option. There is a chance that it just took him a while to get to where he needed to be as a player.
Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers
Austin saw six targets in Week 1, which was just one fewer than DK Metcalf. He caught four of them for 70 yards, and a touchdown. Aaron Rodgers has had a history of finding success with similar players to Austin III, most notably Randle Cobb. He could become the guy that Rodgers relies on in the middle of the field.