Week 4 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Ollie Gordon II vs. Kenyon Sadiq

There are several players heavily available on the fantasy waiver wire who are now set up after Week 3 to be possible fantasy football starters for the foreseeable future of the 2026 NFL season. Two of those players are TE for the New York Jets, Kenyon Sadiq, and RB for the Miami Dolphins, Ollie Gordon II. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should prioritize picking up off the waiver wire between Gordon II and Sadiq in Week 4.

Ollie Gordon II

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (0) reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gordon II against the Kansas City Chiefs played solid with De'Von Achane exiting early. He logged 17 carries for 41 yards and a TD, and three receptions for 14 yards. That volume is certainly encouraging to see, but it could see a big drop-off already in Week 4 if Miami RB Jaylen Wright returns.

Wright coming into the 2026 season was the Dolphins' listed RB2 on their depth chart behind Achane, while Gordon II was their listed RB3. He was inactive in Week 3 after he suffered a foot and neck injury in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. So if fantasy managers think they are picking up some sort of league winner with Gordon II, that is likely not the case. The Dolphins, with both Gordon II and Wright, could go to a split backfield rather than one of the two taking up the workhorse role that Achane had.

In ESPN leagues, Gordon II is currently rostered by 1.5% of teams while Wright is rostered by 1.7%.

Kenyon Sadiq

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) tries to get past Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) and linebacker Cody Barton (50) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everyone knew that WR Garret Wilson was going to be the top target in the Jets' passing game for the 2026 season. However, the discussion of who would be the number two target was uncertain. Many thought WR Adonai Mitchell would win that role, but after a breakout performance in Week 3, 2026 first-round draft pick Sadiq is starting to solidify himself in that role. And he is doing so quickly.

In Week 3, Sadiq had seven receptions for 105 yards and a TD. In PPR formats for the week he finished the week as TE4. He also saw the field the most he has so far in 2025, playing in 58% of snaps. Moving forward, if he continues to build rapport with QB Geno Smith and the Jets’ offensive coaching staff, it would not be surprising to see his snaps count continue to go up. And for a player with his dynamic skill set that he displayed in college, he has the ceiling of a top-five fantasy TE.

Sadiq in ESPN leagues is currently rostered by 33.6% of teams.

Final Verdict

When it comes to which player fantasy managers should pick up on the Week 4 waiver wire between Sadiq and Gordon II, they should pick up Sadiq.

The return of Wright has a chance to hinder Gordon II’s current perceived value in a big way and right away. Sadiq, on the other hand, is trending up and doing so with no major injuries to the Jets’ WRs/TEs.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI