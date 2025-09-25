Woody Marks, Ollie Gordon II, And 3 More Running Back Streamers In Week 4
We haven't even hit bye weeks yet, but the injuries have hit us hard. Some of us are already left scrambling for running backs to start this week. If this is you, there is no need to worry. These are five streaming options for the running back position in Week 4.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
If Marks slipped through your waiver wire this week, then you may be in luck. The rookie has seen his role increase each week and appears to be slowly overtaking the starting job in Houston from Nick Chubb. He has seen his snap count increase from 11% in Week 1 to 27% in Week 2 and, most recently, 48% in Week 3, while Chubb sat at 52% in Week 3.
Not only did Marks see only three fewer carries than Chubb with six in Week 3, he was also more efficient on the ground, averaging 4.5 yards per carry to Chubb's 4.2, and through the air, averaging 9.0 yards per reception to Chubb's 0.7. This usage looks like his floor, and it will more than likely continue to spike as he surpasses the 29-year-old veteran on the depth chart.
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
Gordon II stepped into a significant role for the Dolphins in Week 3. A role that fantasy owners had been clamoring for since the preseason. He saw nine carries to De'Von Achane's 12, while handling a lot of the between-the-tackle work. More importantly, he saw the goal-line work and found success scoring a touchdown. This backfield could become similar to what we saw a few years back when they split the backfield between Achane and Raheem Mostert, when both were fantasy viable options.
Chris Rodriguez, Washington Commanders
After being inactive the first two weeks of the season and the entire fantasy community expecting Jacory Croskey-Merritt to take over starting duties in Week 3 after Austin Ekeler's season ended due to an Achilles injury, it was Chris Rodriguez who both got the start and led the team with 11 carries. If he's the starter and going to see double-digit carries, he's definitely a fantasy-relevant streaming option, even if it's to the dismay of fantasy owners everywhere.
Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers
We have seen Dowdle emerge as a goal-line option for the Panthers. Last week, he saw 10 carries for 30 yards and a touchdown. While his carries may have been a bit inflated due to the Panthers blowing out the Falcons by a score of 30 - 0, about six or seven carries, a target or two, and an opportunity to punch one into the end zone is a realistic expectation.
Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals
This one is a bit more murky because we haven't seen it yet since James Conner just went down for the season during their most recent game. However, the Cardinals had been running a split-back system this year with Conner and Trey Benson. We already know that the injury bumps Benson into Conner's spot, but there is also a good chance that Demercado now slots into the role Benson was filling, instead of him simply becoming a bell-cow back. This is a risky streaming option, but perhaps necessary in deeper leagues.