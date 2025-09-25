Fantasy Sports

Woody Marks, Ollie Gordon II, And 3 More Running Back Streamers In Week 4

Need a Week 4 fantasy football RB plug-in? Here are five streaming running backs to target.

Mark Morales-Smith

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field.
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field. / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

We haven't even hit bye weeks yet, but the injuries have hit us hard. Some of us are already left scrambling for running backs to start this week. If this is you, there is no need to worry. These are five streaming options for the running back position in Week 4. 

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

If Marks slipped through your waiver wire this week, then you may be in luck. The rookie has seen his role increase each week and appears to be slowly overtaking the starting job in Houston from Nick Chubb. He has seen his snap count increase from 11% in Week 1 to 27% in Week 2 and, most recently, 48% in Week 3, while Chubb sat at 52% in Week 3. 

Not only did Marks see only three fewer carries than Chubb with six in Week 3, he was also more efficient on the ground, averaging 4.5 yards per carry to Chubb's 4.2, and through the air, averaging 9.0 yards per reception to Chubb's 0.7. This usage looks like his floor, and it will more than likely continue to spike as he surpasses the 29-year-old veteran on the depth chart.    

Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

Week 4 Fantasy Football Streamer: Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphin
Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (31) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Gordon II stepped into a significant role for the Dolphins in Week 3. A role that fantasy owners had been clamoring for since the preseason. He saw nine carries to De'Von Achane's 12, while handling a lot of the between-the-tackle work. More importantly, he saw the goal-line work and found success scoring a touchdown. This backfield could become similar to what we saw a few years back when they split the backfield between Achane and Raheem Mostert, when both were fantasy viable options.

Chris Rodriguez, Washington Commanders

After being inactive the first two weeks of the season and the entire fantasy community expecting Jacory Croskey-Merritt to take over starting duties in Week 3 after Austin Ekeler's season ended due to an Achilles injury, it was Chris Rodriguez who both got the start and led the team with 11 carries. If he's the starter and going to see double-digit carries, he's definitely a fantasy-relevant streaming option, even if it's to the dismay of fantasy owners everywhere. 

Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers

Week 4 Fantasy Football Streamer: Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panther
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

We have seen Dowdle emerge as a goal-line option for the Panthers. Last week, he saw 10 carries for 30 yards and a touchdown. While his carries may have been a bit inflated due to the Panthers blowing out the Falcons by a score of 30 - 0, about six or seven carries, a target or two, and an opportunity to punch one into the end zone is a realistic expectation. 

Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals

This one is a bit more murky because we haven't seen it yet since James Conner just went down for the season during their most recent game. However, the Cardinals had been running a split-back system this year with Conner and Trey Benson. We already know that the injury bumps Benson into Conner's spot, but there is also a good chance that Demercado now slots into the role Benson was filling, instead of him simply becoming a bell-cow back. This is a risky streaming option, but perhaps necessary in deeper leagues.  

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

Home/Waiver Wire