Cam Skattebo, Trey Benson, And 3 More Week 4 Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups
Week 3 is behind us, and now it's time to start focusing on Week 4 and beyond. That starts with the waiver wire. After a rash of injuries this weekend, this is going to be a huge week for running backs on the waiver wire. These are the top running back waiver wire pickups for Week 4.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
Skattebo had already been in the process of carving out a larger role in the Giants' backfield, if not taking it over as the starter completely. Then Tyrone Tracy Jr exited Sunday Night Football with a shoulder injury and did not return. The rookie impressed in Tracy's absence when he had a chance to have the backfield to himself. He rushed 10 times for 60 yards and a touchdown at 6.0 yards per carry, and caught six of eight targets for an additional 61 yards. While he was picked up in a lot of leagues after Week 2, you should still be checking to make sure he's not available in your league.
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
Benson had been coming on, and now it looks like he will be the starter moving forward after James Conner suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 3. Prior to the injury, Benson had already been outperforming Conner on a per-touch basis this season and seeing a significant workload. While we do expect Emari Demercado to get involved in some capacity, the vast majority of the work for the remainder of the season should go to Benson.
Chris Rodriguez Jr, Washington Commanders
In a bit of a surprising turn of events on Sunday, with Austin Ekeler sidelined, it was Rodriguez who led the Commanders' backfield with 11 carries. Jacory Croskey-Merritt was next with eight carries, Jeremy McNichols saw four, and Deebo Samuel carried the ball three times. We wouldn't advise plugging Rodriguez right into your lineup, but he is worth putting on your roster. McNichols is worth consideration as well.
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
It didn't take long for Gordon to become the thunder to De'Von Achane's lightning, like we anticipated during the preseason. In Week 3, Gordon saw nine carries to Achane's 12 and, more importantly, handled the majority of the goal-line work. He finished with 38 yards and a touchdown. Currently, he holds some standalone value and could be a week-winning type of player should Achane miss any time.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
It feels like Marks is slowly taking over the starting job from Nick Chubb in Houston. We've seen his role slowly grow, while Chubb sees his shrink. This week, Marks carried the ball eight times to Chubb's nine. Marks averaged 4.5 yards per carry and Chubb 4.2. As this season wears on, we expect this trend to continue.