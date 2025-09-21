Jaguars vs. Texans: Game Balls From Week 3 Battle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from the 17-10 win over the Houston Texans.
Offense: Brenton Strange
Nine different players caught a pass for the Jaguars on Sunday, but it sure felt like Brenton Strange was one of the only ones who didn't have a self-inflicted gaffe at some point. In a day where few things went right for the passing game, Strange was by far the most reliable and effective option.
On the day, Strange caught six of his seven targets for 61 yards and he consistently came up big for the Jaguars when his number was called. He showed some next-level ability after the catch, too. He has turned into a real weapon for the offense.
Defense: Josh Hines-Allen
Three quarterback hits, a split-sack with Arik Armstead, and a pass deflection to set up the game-winning interception from Antonio Johnson. That is the kind of day Josh Hines-Allen had, with the best defender in franchise history having one of the true signature performances of his career to help fuel the Jaguars to a victory.
Jourdan Lewis and Devin Lloyd were lights out and deserve consideration, too. So does Tyson Campbell. But this game was all about Hines-Allen and his continued dominance over the Texans.
Special Teams: LeQuint Allen
This one was tough because the special teams unit frankly had as bad of a game as they have had in years. Cam Little missed a makeable field goal that normally seems automatic for him, and it helped swing momentum in the direction of the Texans. Then there was Logan Cooke, who had several shaky punts that set up the Texans' offense well in field position.
So, this one by default goes to rookie running back LeQuint Allen. Allen returned two kicks for 48 yards, but he had more of a neutral effect on the game than a net positive. But considering how the rest of the special teams' day went, that gets him the game ball.
