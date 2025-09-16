Titans Have One Plaguing Issue to Fix
The Tennessee Titans lead the NFL in a category through the first two weeks, but it's not for a good reason.
Through two games, the Titans have 23 penalties for 193 yards. It's a big reason why the team is 0-2. Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo expanded on why the team might be struggling in that regard.
"Differently, I'm not sure because that was our number one thing this offseason and I feel like this offseason, we did a good job with limiting our penalties," Okonkwo said.
"We have all the data when we practice and stuff. So, when we have a percentage that we try to hit, and we were hitting those percentages, I think now when it just comes to game time, a lot of guys in new positions, maybe first time in a position. Not a lot games under their belt, just got to be able to calm down, keep their composure, and be able just to run the offense with the team."
When a player gets penalized frequently, it's easy to point the blame at him. However, when the team continues to get flagged, the coaching staff needs to heed some of the responsibility.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan said limiting penalties would be an emphasis in practice this week.
"It's something that I'm still trying to figure out. I think we had a couple of false starts today. We had just an illegal lineman down field on the first drive, which is, you've just got to come flatter on the screen play," Callahan said.
"Just things that are frustrating, very frustrating to be in that spot. It's obviously something that we had a problem with last year. It was a problem before. It's still a problem, and we're trying like hell to get it fixed. So far, we haven't been successful doing that."
Penalties can make or break games, especially in division contests like the one coming up in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts.
If the Titans can clean up their act, it will increase their chances to pick up their first win of the season. If not, major discipline questions for the team will be asked.
