Chad Ryland Headlines Week 5 Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream
The NFL week is about to begin! Now, we have the updated Week 5 kicker rankings ahead of Thursday night and this upcoming weekend. Fantasy on SI knows with the bye week here that options are even more scarce than last week. However, a little digging can reveal a few potential short term adds or streams.
If you waited a little too long this week, we have three more kickers to consider.
Three Kickers To Stream Week 5 Fantasy Football
Chad Ryland - Arizona Cardinals
Everyone wants to talk about the landing zone miscue last week. However, we get the touchback rate is somewhat of a concern (10% is not great). Ryland has made 8 of 10 field goals on the season while not missing a single extra point.
Ryland gets to face Tennessee which allows the 12th most points to kickers this week. Tennessee is 0-4 on the season, coming off a shutout, and yet is ninth in red zone defense. This could mean an extra field goal chance or two for Ryland.
- Tennessee has allowed double digit points to kickers the last two weeks.
- Ryland at home has made more than 90% of his field goal attempts.
Also, Ryland has cracked the Top 10 in the rankings at ninth this week. Maybe more of that home cooking will not hurt.
Eddy Pineiro - San Francisco 49ers
Anytime the San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams, there seem to be quite a few field goals. The last two matchups have combined for nine field goals. Pineiro has taken care of business for the 49ers making all seven field goal attempts. He only missed one extra point so far in 2025.
Joshua Karty (11.4% owned in ESPN leagues) is also a good option from the Los Angeles Rams but Pineiro is only 3% owned. With a red zone offense that ranks 27th, San Francisco presents a slightly better ceiling for field goals in this projection.
San Francisco's offense does seem to stall an awful lot in the red zone. Expect more of the same against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. The Rams have yielded five field goal opportunities at home in two games.
Wil Lutz - Denver Broncos
Lutz had only made four of five kicks in four games this season. The good news is that the Philadelphia Eagles are a team which could help. Philadelphia presents a challenge in the sense that they are third in red zone defense (four touchdowns in 11 opportunites). Lutz had a quiet week against Cincinnati.
This is because the Broncos piled up 512 yards and four touchdowns on Monday Night Football. Lutz kicked four extra points as Denver evened their mark on the 2025 season.
Sunday afternoon figures to be a bit more defensive as the Broncos and Eagles play the field position battle. Then again, the Broncos have the top red zone ranked defense. Either way, the kicking game should play a big role on Sunday. The best part for Lutz is the fact that the weather should be pleasant and warm while kicking on turf.