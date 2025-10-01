Tua Tagovailoa Leads Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers
It's been a rough year for quarterbacks. We have seen injuries pile up, starters get benched, and now we have to deal with bye weeks. Of Week 1 starters, this week we will be without or could be without Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy, Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Aaron Rodgers, Michael Penix Jr, JJ McCarthy, Russell Wilson, and Joe Flacco. That's 11 of 32 Week 1 starters no longer available. So it makes sense why fantasy owners would be looking to stream quarterbacks. These are the top QB streaming options for Week 5.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Stafford is coming off a monster game in which he threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns. He has one of the best wide receiver duos in the league with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, with a head coach in Sean McVay who knows how to run an offense. The San Francisco 49ers aren't the greatest matchup, but the game is being played in Los Angeles, and Stafford plays very well at home. If you are looking to stream a quarterback, you know Stafford isn't a guy who is likely to go out there and give you a complete dud. Odds are, even in a down week, he's going to give you 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tua seems to be getting his act together, and we actually think that he is going to be in a shootout this week in Carolina. The Dolphins' defense is so terrible that no matter what team they play, they are going to have to score a lot of points to win games. They've only played one team this season that didn't score 30 points against them, and it was the lowly New York Jets. We have seen Tua throw two TDs in three straight games, and we'd expect him to top 250 yards and throw two TDs again in this one. Even without Tyreek Hill, his weapons are good enough to help him have a solid game, and the loss of Hill could actually make them less predictable in Week 5.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
On the other side of the same game, we have Young, who gets to face that awful Dolphins' secondary. Only the Dallas Cowboys have given up more points to quarterbacks this season. We just watched them get torched by Justin Fields, who has no business torching anyone. Young is a high-volume passer who plays well at home and has a budding young star wideout in Tetairoa McMillan. They are going to pick the Miami secondary apart.