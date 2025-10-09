Kimani Vidal, Tyjae Spears, And 3 More Week 6 Running Back Streamers
As we head into Week 6, things are starting to get tougher for fantasy football owners. We have been dealing with injuries, uncertain backfields, and now we have bye weeks becoming an issue as well. Some of us are going to have to see who's available to fill out our lineups this week. These are the running back streamers for Week 6.
Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers
We went with Vidal over Hassan Haskins here because Vidal is more likely to still be available on your waiver. If both guys are available, we'd give a very slight edge to Haskins. Either way, with Omarion Hampton out this week and for at least four weeks, these two are going to form some sort of committee in the Chargers' backfield. This week, they play the Miami Dolphins, who just allowed Rico Dowdle to rush for more than 200 yards last week. They are the worst rushing defense in the league and are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. At least one or maybe both of these guys should have a solid Week 6.
Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
This theory didn't work out last week, but from what we've seen from the Ravens for years now, this should be a Hill-heavy week. When Baltimore is trailing, they go away from Derrick Henry and utilize Hill heavily both on the ground and through the air. We are just a week removed from Hill posting 117 yards and two TDs. The Ravens are going to lose this game, and it's probably not going to be close. That should lead to a lot more Hill snaps.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
Spears returned from injured reserve last week and made his season debut. His usage was limited to just four carries. We'd expect that number to continue to see an uptick in carries and targets this week and moving forward. He will come with a very low floor this week; however, thanks to his potential PPR value, he also has a sneaky high ceiling.
Chris Rodriguez Jr, Washington Commanders
With Jacory Croskey-Merritt having his breakout game in Week 5, it's very possible that Rodriguez has been cast to your waiver wire. While we do believe that last week was a sign of things to come in the Washington backfield, it's still just a one-week sample size and could have been a hot hand situation. There is still a very good chance that Rodriguez gets eight or nine opportunities in Week 6.
Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants
It sounds like Tracy will be active for Thursday Night Football. If he does play, he could step right into a significant role. Let's not forget that after Cam Skattebo's breakout game, Tracy came out and looked like the potential lead back the following week before injuring his shoulder. While fantasy owners have been excited about Skattebo the past few weeks, he hasn't been overly efficient. His yards per carry over the past two weeks have been 3.2 yards per carry and 3.9 yards per carry, and his yards per reception have been 5.5 yards per reception and 7.5 yards per reception. The volume has been great, but outside of the Chiefs' game, he hasn't done much to separate himself from Tracy.