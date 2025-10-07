Matt Prater and Matt Gay Buoy Week 6 Waiver Wire Kicker Pickups
October continues as Week 6 of the NFL season rapidly approaches. Minnesota and Houston are the teams on the bye week. Waiver wire pickups have arrived for Week 6. It is time to go shopping for some pickups that will make life a little easier for fantasy owners out there.
First, check out these Week 6 wide receiver waiver wire picks in the wake of more injuries. The good news is with how banged up some teams are, opportunity truly keeps knocking.
Note: Ownership percentages are from Yahoo and ESPN. Players rostered in greater than 60 percent of leagues will not get mentioned.
Matt Prater - Buffalo Bills
The time is running out likely on the Matt Prater era in Buffalo. Prater keeps making kicks and he has only missed one field goal the entire season. Overall he has 15 extra points to go along with the 10 field goals.
Buffalo comes off a tough loss to the New England Patriots. The beleif is the Bills will give Prater one more week. After the bye, no one would be surprised to see Tyler Bass return. As of this moment, Bass has not gone into the 21-day window.
Prater is 34% rostered on Yahoo but 68% on ESPN so he does not qualify for our purposes in ESPN leagues. Altanta is one of those up and down teams that could suit the Bills well. It will be interesting to see what happens against the Falcons. However, the kicker for one more week should be picked up.
Joshua Karty - Los Angeles Rams
There is little doubt that Karty is a risk. He missed one kick last week but that was from over 50 yards. Anyway, the Los Angeles Rams kicker draws a good matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore expects to see another week of Cooper Rush instead of Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are 1-4 and a shell of what they used to be.
Everyone seems to have a theory on why four of Karty's kicks have been blocked in the first five weeks of the NFL season. The Rams' protection does seem to have some issues. That much is true.
Baltimore gives up a ton of points. That includes 25 trips to the red zone that still has yielded six field goals. Kicks have been at the plenty particlarly in the last few weeks. Karty could get back to double digits in Week 6.
Matt Gay - Washington Commanders
The first few weeks were an immense stuggle for Gay. He missed three field goals during Weeks 2 and 3. It looked like some wanted to consider a change. Since then, Gay has booted six straight field goals. Honestly, the issues that seemed to plague Gay are gone. On the even more positive side, Gay has not missed a single extra point attempt in 13 tries.
Gay is only 21% owned in Yahoo leagues. Some thought on Brandon McManus was there and he is on the radar especialyl at 6%. However, Gay is up against a Chicago team that may be too consumed with revenge after what happened last year.
The truth is no one cares about the kicker until there is a mistake. Gay is a solid option for Week 6 once again.