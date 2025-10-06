Kendrick Bourne, Isaiah Bond, And More Week 6 Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups
It's time for our Week 6 waiver wires. Week 5 is now behind us, and it's time to focus on Week 6. The first thing we have to do is make our waiver wire selections before we set our lineups for next week. One of the key positions to get right is the wide receivers. These are the top wide receiver waiver wire pickups for Week 6.
Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers were without Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, and George Kittle in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football. That led to Bourne being Mac Jones's top target, and he took full advantage of the opportunity. He caught 10 of his 11 targets for a career-high 142 yards. The issue here is that there are so many moving parts in play. We don't know who the quarterback will be or which pass-catchers will be healthy in Week 6.
If either Jennings or Pearsall misses another game, Bourne becomes an interesting option in deep leagues. If they are both out, then he becomes a strong start. Jones is probably better for Bourne's value than Brock Purdy would be, being that they have built-in chemistry from their time together in New England.
Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos
Frankin continues to be the WR2 in Denver, and he has some upside. In Week 5, he saw five targets and caught three passes for 35 yards. However, we have seen him have spike games this season, finishing as high as the WR7. If you are scrambling for a wide receiver to start, he is a fine option if he's sitting on your waiver wire.
Isaiah Bond, Cleveland Browns
The rookie led all Browns' wide receivers with seven targets in Week 5. He caught two of them for 29 yards. While this passing game is a mess, Bond is a talented wide receiver and is potentially becoming the WR1 in Cleveland. We wouldn't plug him right into our lineups, but he's worth a stash.
Darius Slayton, New York Giants
Slayton had the most yards of any Giants' wide receiver in Week 5. He caught three of his six targets for 31 yards. Wan'Dale Robinson caught five of seven targets for 30 yards. There is a good chance that Robinson sees more targets going forward, but Slayton should see more big plays.
Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons
Mooney exited Week 4 with a hamstring injury, but it sounds like he could return in Week 6, coming off the team's bye week. The last time he played a full game, we saw him get 11 targets. If he is healthy, he is definitely worth stashing and possibly worth starting if you are in need of a wideout.