Intriguing Potential Explanation for Rams Karty's Recent Struggles
Joshua Karty, the Los Angeles Rams' second year kicker has had himself a season for a variety of reasons. Karty has had four kicks blocked in the last four games. As a result, several members of the Rams and the media have weighed in on this issue.
Sean McVay Provides His Take
Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed the kicking issues on Friday.
“Oh man, I wish it was just one thing," stated McVay. "When you watch the protection…we have to fix it. It’s not one thing in particular. There are different locations, spots and people that have not executed the way that we're capable of. We've got to consistently use better techniques."
"I thought we had a hold on it. I thought we did a good job against Indianapolis. I thought we had a good handle on it and clearly I was not right in that. We have to fix it. We have to go back to work, we have to get the right techniques, and we have to get the right people on there because that has been a killer for us and it's cost us two games.”
Pat McAfee Weights In
Former Indianapolis Colts punter and NFL commentator Pat McAfee spoke on the topic, stating Karty's kickoff style has negatively impacted his kicking form on field goals and PATs.
McAfee stated Karty's squib kick on kickoffs have essentially placed the trajectory of his field goal kicks in the path of oncoming defenders, inducing more blocked kicks.
McAfee would go on to suggest punters should perform the squib to avoid the issue.
Chase Blackburn on The Kicks
Rams Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn addressed the topic on Thursday.
“The combination between those two, like you just said," stated Blackburn. "They’re completely different ball flights and contact points. What we try to do is make the swing as familiar and similar as possible as opposed to guys that come at different angles and wrap around or you change the swing style of the kicker."
"We're trying to move the ball to keep a similar approach so that he doesn't change his leg swing or put added pressure or strain on muscle groups or things that could cause an injury and things of that nature. It’s twofold with that. To his credit, like I said, he's just done an unbelievable job with it. It’s early, we have a long way to go."
