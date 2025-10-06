All 49ers

How the 49ers' starting lineup will change when George Kittle returns

The offense is evolving.

Grant Cohn

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85).
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85). / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The 49ers are currently winning games with backups and journeymen they signed off the street.

At some point this season, their roster should get healthy, and they should have one of the deepest, most talented groups of weapons in the NFL. That's when George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk all return eventually.

Kittle in particular is expected to return next week when the 49ers play the Atlanta Falcons.

So who will go to the bench when he returns?

The 49ers offense could look drastically different in a month

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since Kyle Shanahan became the head coach in 2017, he'd had fullback Kyle Juszczyk in his starting lineup. Now, Juszczyk is 34. And while he has started all five of the 49ers' games this season, he has played just 35 percent of their offensive snaps, which is a career low for him on the 49ers.

It seems the 49ers are beginning to phase Juszczyk out of their offense. And that's because their running game simply isn't good this season. Christian McCaffrey still is one of the best receivers in the NFL, but he's lost some juice as a runner, and Juszczyk's blocking isn't helping him.

The 49ers are the only team in the NFL that doesn't have a rushing touchdown this season. You'd think a dominant fullback would be a major asset near the goal line, both as a blocker and as a runner, but Juszczyk is neither. Against the Rams on Sunday, the 49ers gave him a carry on the 1-yard line and he lost a yard.

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44).
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44). / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Which means the 49ers have a pass-first offense this season. And Juszczyk still is a solid receiver, but he's not as good as Jake Tonges, the backup tight end who has filled in for Kittle the past few weeks. Tonges has three touchdowns in five games this season. Juszczyk has 25 touchdowns in 194 career games.

In addition, the 49ers have so many talented wide receivers. So if they're going to be a pass-first offense, they might as well start three wide receivers like they're the Greatest Show on Turf. An offense with Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk or Demarcus Robinson or Kendrick Bourne would be much more difficult to defend than any personnel grouping with Juszczyk in it.

And when they want to run the ball, the 49ers can use two-tight-end formations with Kittle and Tonges, because defenses will have to respect their ability to catch passes, which means they won't be able to sell out to stop the run like they do when Juszczyk is on the field.

It will be fun to watch the 49ers' offense evolve for the better.

Published
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

