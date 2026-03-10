2026 Fantasy Baseball: 30 MLB Teams, 30 Sleepers Featuring Jordan Lawlar

Finding breakout players is one of the biggest edges in fantasy baseball drafts, and identifying sleepers across all 30 MLB teams can separate winning rosters from the pack. From rising prospects like Jordan Lawlar and Samuel Basallo to overlooked veterans poised for bounce-back seasons, these 30 sleepers could provide massive value in 2026 fantasy baseball leagues.

Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks

Lawlar has 375 at-bats of experience at AAA (.328/76/18/81/42), suggesting a high ceiling player in the majors. His walk rate (11.9%) and strikeout rate (22.6%) graded well. Unfortunately, he has been lost in the majors (34.3% strikeout rate with a .165 batting average over 97 at-bats), with a failed trip to the Dominican Republic.

The Diamondbacks have cleared the way for him to start in the outfield this year, but Ryan Waldschmidt could jump him on their depth chart. Lawlar is a must-follow this spring, with a lot to prove at the major league level. Down the road, he should develop into a 20/40 player.

Over eight spring training games, Lawlar is 8-for-23 with three runs, three home runs, and four RBIs while taking six walks and whiffing eight times. He went pick 227 in a recent NFBC Main event draft (3/9).

Jack Perkins, Athletics

Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins (50) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Target Field. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Three games into spring training, Perkins appears to have pitched his way out of a starting job after allowing four runs, six hits, a home run, five walks, and four strikeouts over 5.1 innings. The A’s gave him 12 games of experience last season (3-2 with a 4.19 ERA, 1.164 WHIP, and 37 strikeouts over 38.2 innings), where his arm showed flashes of upside. He pitched much better over his nine starts at AAA (2.86 ERA, 1.023 WHIP, and 68 strikeouts over 44.0 innings) despite walking 4.1 batters per nine.

In 2024, Perkins was treading high at AA (4-1 with a 2.96 ERA, 1.145 WHIP, and 103 strikeouts over 78.0 innings).

I have Perkins listed as a sleeper, as he may emerge as the A’s top closing option. Walks have been a problem in his pro career (3.9 per nine in the minors and 4.2 last year in the majors) while being even worse over three seasons at Indiana (6.0). He brings strikeout ability to the Athletics’ bullpen, and a shorter rotation of pitchers could lead to fewer free passes late in games. Perkins had a live fastball (96+ mph), supported by a swing-and-miss slider.

JR Ritchie, Atlanta Braves

In my first two high-stakes drafts, I snatched up Ritchie in the 40th and 41st rounds due to following his progress last summer and working for his dad. Injuries to some of the Braves’ starting pitchers and a good start to spring training (a solo home run over four innings with six strikeouts) have put more shine on him in the fantasy market. Earlier last week, a drafter added him inside of pick 360 in a 12-team draft with 30 roster slots, showcasing his flier potential in 2026. Ritchie currently sits at pick 436 in the NFBC main event draft season.

After missing most of 2024 with TJ surgery, Ritchie climbed through three levels of the minors last year (8-6 with a 2.64 ERA, 1.007 WHIP, and 140 strikeouts over 140.0 innings). He already has 11 games of experience at AAA (3.02 ERA, 1.089 WHIP, and 61 strikeouts over 59.2 innings), putting him in a great position to pitch for Atlanta early in 2026.

Samuel Basallo, Baltimore Orioles

At age 21, Basallo looks poised to have a season-long opportunity in the majors. His future isn’t at catcher, suggesting a rotational role this year between catcher, first base, and DH. His bat brings 30+ home run upside out of the gate, but Baltimore may only give him 450 at-bats. Basallo should chip in with some steals while on a path to deliver a neutral batting average. Right kind of upside swing in 2026.

This spring, Basallo has six hits over his first 18 at-bats with five runs, two RBIs, while taking four walks and striking out five times.

Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox

Mayer is competing with Caleb Durbin, Romy Gonzalez, and Kristian Campbell for playing time at second and third base. Boston locked up Campbell in 2024 for $60 million for eight seasons, suggesting a better opportunity this year.

Mayer has a high enough average hit rate (1.747) to produce over 25 home runs if given 550 at-bats, which may be a lot to ask based on his low experience at AAA (.271/31/9/43/2 over 170 at-bats). He also offers sneaky speed. For now, Mayer sits in a cloudy situation, while having an injury risk on his profile.

His bat has been quiet so far in spring training (3-for-13 with two runs, one home run, and one RBI with three walks and three strikeouts).

Cade Horton, Chicago Cubs

Horton flashed a higher ceiling in strikeouts in college and the minors. His two elite secondary pitches set the floor for an exciting rise in 2026. He had TJ surgery in college. His lat strain/shoulder issue in 2024 can’t be dismissed as a sign of another future problem. Horton threw 112.2 innings more than last season.

Trending toward 30 starts with a 3.00 ERA, 1.100 WHIP, and 150 strikeouts. In my thoughts in this area of drafts, but he isn’t a slam dunk.

In his only spring appearance, Horton tossed two shutout innings with no hits, one walk, and two strikeouts. His ADP moved to 154 in an NFBC main event draft (3/9).

Miguel Vargas, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas (20) hits a single against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Rate Field. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Last season, Vargas finished 133rd in FPGscore (-2.24) for hitters while missing 14.8% of the season. Based on his home run/barrel ratio (42.1%), he ranked (12th) near the bottom of the league in this area (minimum of 30 barrels). The league average is about 48.0%. He is the 179th batter drafted this year in mid-February.

Vargas brings a flyball swing path with a winning contact rate (83.4%). I expect a massive uptick in his contact batting average, making him one of the better deep-sleeper breakout hitters in 2026. Last year, the White Sox gave Vargas 82.3% of his at-bats in the top four slots in the batting order, showcasing his favorable opportunity. With a healthy season and 550+ at-bats, I expect a push over .270 in batting average with 90 runs, 25 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 10+ steals.

Parker Messick, Cleveland Guardians

For fantasy teams looking for backend strikeouts, Messick fits the bill. He was too hittable in his short stint with Cleveland last year, highlighted by his batting average against (.289 BAA). His changeup sets the tone for his ceiling, which will also be helped by better overall command.

Messick looks poised to make 30 starts in the majors this year. I view his profile similarly to Andrew Abbott, but with better foundational skills. His build (6’0” and 225 lbs.) suggests an underlying workhorse arm once he gains more experience. In my thoughts, with a chance at 175+ strikeouts with about a 3.60 ERA and 1.200 WHIP.

Over his three appearances this spring, Messick allowed two runs and 10 baserunners over 9.1 innings with seven strikeouts.

Sal Stewart, Cincinnati Reds

The Reds' rising first base option looks poised to get a starting opportunity for the Reds this year. They signed Euguino Suarez in late January, with the goal of giving him a rotational role between first base and DH. Stewart is young, with an advanced approach at the plate, and his power is coming faster than initially expected. His scouting report painted him as a below-average runner.

With 500 at-bats, I expect help in batting average with an 80/20/80/10 skill set. With success at the plate, Stewart would have a higher ceiling, thanks to a move to third in Cincinnati’s batting order. He falls into the breakout category at first base.

Over his first 22 at-bats in spring training, Stewart is hitting .318 with five runs, two home runs, five RBIs, and two steals with four walks and four strikeouts.

Mickey Moniak, Colorado Rockies

His average hit rate (1.923) gives him a higher ceiling power, but Moniak must secure more playing time against lefties (.190/18/3/15 over 174 at-bats with 64 strikeouts in his career). His approach isn’t ideal to hit in the top two spots in the batting order.

Moniak is getting better while just reaching the prime of his career. Playing in Colorado should be a boost to his ceiling, suggesting a more balanced five-category outlook in 2026. With 500 at-bats, I see a .260 player with 70+ runs, 25+ home runs, 70+ RBIs, and double-digit steals.

His swing has been productive so far in March (5-for-15 with three runs, two home runs, three RBIs, and one steal).

Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (85) dives back to first base in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Tigers should start McGonigle at AAA while trying to project another year of service. His ability to take walks and put the ball in play puts him on the fast track to the majors. The growth of his swing path in 2025 suggests his whole package is coming quicker than expected. McGonigle’s next step is adding more length to his season (never had over 400 plate appearances in his career).

He falls into the upside stash category in deeper formats. The high-stakes market in mid-February believes McGonigle is worthy of backend middle infield investment. Player to watch this spring, while projecting well as a stash in AL-only formats.

McGonigle looks poised to break camp with the Tigers after opening spring training with seven hits over 20 at-bats with six runs, one home run, two RBIs, and one steal. His ADP moved into the 17th round in the high-stakes market (15-team format) on Monday night (3/9).

Cristian Javier, Houston Astros

When at his best for Houston in 2021 and 2022, Javier allowed only 156 hits over 250.0 innings, showcasing his elite arsenal (2.95 ERA, 1.044 WHIP, and 324 strikeouts) despite walking 3.8 batters per nine innings.

Since his TJ surgery in June of 2024, he’s only pitched 37 innings for the Astros (2-4 with a 4.62 ERA, 1.270 WHIP, and 34 strikeouts), with crook stats in the minors (10 hits, 15 walks, and 15 strikeouts over 14.0 innings with 15 strikeouts).

In an exhibition game on March 3rd, Javier allowed one run and three hits over two innings with no walks or strikeouts. His fastball peaked at 93.9 mph. If his command returns to at least his previous form, he has the tools to be a helpful backend arm due to the low number of hits allowed. A spring follow is a must, as Javier should be much improved this year.

His right arm was off in his only spring training appearance (one run, one hit, three walks, and three strikeouts over 1.2 innings).

Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals

Caglianone is a future power beast who comes into this year with plenty of questions for fantasy drafters. His lack of success in 2025 suggests there is work to be done. A .209 contact batting average is so far below what is expected from a major league bat, and his 2025 minor league season (.430).

Caglianone looked major league ready last year when he blasted his way through AA (.322/32/9/43/2 over 152 at-bats) and AAA (.357/26/11/29/1 over 112 at-bats). His strikeout rate (18.8%) was favorable while taking plenty of walks (10.2%).

The dance with his bat is about upside, and Caglianone will soon be a top 20 major league bat. He falls into the category of a breakout hitter of the year, and his bat has been trending favorably this spring (6-for-15 with six runs, one home run, and four RBIs while taking five walks and striking out three times). His ADP in the NFBC moved to 157 in 15-team formats.

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels

For the fantasy drafters chasing Detmers’ ceiling around for five seasons, they have paid off only once (2022 – 7-6 with a 3.77 ERA, 1.209 WHIP, and 122 strikeouts over 129.0 innings). The Angels downgraded him to a bullpen arm for all of last season, leading to minimal growth based on his final surface stats (3.96 ERA, 1.304 WHIP, and 80 strikeouts over 63.2 innings).

Over his final 46 games in 2025, Detmers arrived as a trusted major league arm (2.18 ERA, 1.059 WHIP, and 61 strikeouts over 45.1 innings). His strikeout rate (12.1) was elite over this span, with some progress in his command (3.2 walks per nine).

Detmers moved to the 21st round of the NFBC main event draft season, despite losing results in spring training (seven runs, 15 baserunners, and eight strikeouts over 8.2 innings). He falls into the deep flier category with the talent to be a much better arm if Detmers returns to the starting rotation.

Hyeseong Kim, Los Angeles Dodgers

With Tommy Edman opening the season on the injured list, Kim should have the inside track to starting at-bat at second base for the Dodgers. He’s played this spring (6-for-13 with three runs, one home run, five RBIs, and two steals) while backing up some in the WBC (2-for-10 with two runs, one home run, three RBIs, and one stolen base).

Over his final four seasons in Korea, Kim hit over .300 each year while peaking in 2024 (.326 over 509 at-bats with 90 runs, 11 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 30 steals). He brings plus speed (211 stolen bases over 3,433 at-bats) with a developing approach.

Kim was somewhat overmatched at the plate in his first year with the Dodgers (.280/19/3/17/13 over 161 at-bats), showcased by his seven walks and 52 strikeouts. He doesn’t have a clear path to everyday at-bats, but his ceiling and fantasy value are higher than most would believe when getting starting at-bats.

Jakob Marsee, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee (87) returns to the dugout against the New York Mets during the second inning at Clover Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Marsee brings an explosive floor in stolen bases (46, 51, and 61 over the past three seasons). Miami should hit him second in the batting order this year, behind the speedy Xavier Edwards. His average hit rate (1.631) suggests 15 home runs with the Marlins is within reach with over 500 at-bats. Unfortunately, his batting average will be a liability early in his career. Marsee is on a path to hit under .250 with a run at 90 runs, 15 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 50+ steals.

Over four games in spring training, Marsee has four hits over nine at-bats with four runs, a solo home run, and one stolen base while taking four walks and striking out once. His ADP (140) has moved inside the top 10 rounds of 15 teams in March.

Kyle Harrison, Milwaukee Brewers

As a Boston Red Sox fan, I was pissed when they gave away, and I mean gave away, Harrison to Milwaukee for nothing. Caleb Durbin isn’t a future building block, while not being much better than David Hamilton.

Left-handed pitchers tend to have nine lives, and Harrison has a chance to develop into a front-line starter with better command and a third winning off-speed pitch. In his first appearance this spring, he faced Great Britain, leading to three shut innings with three baserunners and two strikeouts. Harrison has been working on a changeup, which could be the missing link to unlocking his arm.

Over 42 starts in the majors at age 23, Harrison went 9-9 with a 4.39 ERA, 1.315 WHIP, and 191 strikeouts over 194.2 innings. His AAA resume (6-5 with a 4.12 ERA, 1.507 WHIP, and 193 strikeouts over 142.0 innings) is clouded by poor command (5.3 walks per nine) but an elite strikeout rate (12.2).

The Brewers’ pitching coach can fix arms, suggesting Harrison will be much better in 2026. I expect him to make their starting rotation out of spring training, putting him in the deep sleeper watch category.

In his first official spring training start, Harrison allowed one run, two hits, a home run, and two walks over three innings while striking out eight batters. As a result, he went from a 35th round DC flier to the 19th round in a recent NFBC main event (15-team league).

Mick Abel, Minnesota Twins

Over three appearances this spring, Abel has been dominate in each outing, leading to 10.0 shutout innings with five hits, no walks, and 13 strikeouts. His arm showed growth last season at AAA (7-2 with a 2.20 ERA, 1.108 WHIP, and 114 strikeouts over 98.0 innings), but major league bats beat him up (27 runs, 59 baserunners, and eight home runs over 39.0 innings with 39 strikeouts). His stock has been flying up draft boards in early March.

Carson Benge, New York Mets

Benge is another young bat close to the majors this year, with the approach and skill set to be in New York quickly. He projects as a five-tool asset who should bat first in the Mets' starting lineup once he shows that he is major league-ready.

New York may start him at AAA, making him a bench stash in deep formats. I like what he brings to the table, and Benge is a must-follow this spring. Possible Grady Sizemore 2005 season with a better approach.

Benge is another rising rookie player this spring. He has nine hits over his first 23 at-bats with four runs, four RBIs, and one steal, putting him on pace to make the Mets’ opening day starting lineup. Despite his direction, his ADP (355) remains in the free look zone.

Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees

New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) reacts after hitting a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

With Cody Bellinger added to the Yankees’ outfield, playing time gets cloudier for Dominguez this year. He must outplay Trent Grisham to earn a full-time starting job unless Giancarlo Stanton lands on the injury list. For now, I view him as a 20/30 player with batting average risk once given at least 500 at-bats.

He looked overpriced in late January, but Dominguez has slipped in drafts (ADP – 347) even with Stanton batting elbow issues in early March. Over his first nine games in spring training, he went 8-for-27 with five runs, one home run, seven RBIs, and one steal, but he did whiff nine times.

Justin Crawford, Philadelphia Phillies

After getting a mental picture of the Crawfords (father and son), it helped me get a better feel for Justin Crawford’s pedigree, ceiling, and foundation skill set. His swing path is weaker than his father's, and Carl didn’t hit stride in the majors until his third season. He also comes to the majors with a similar build to his father.

I expect a learning curve for Justin Crawford in his first major league season, but he could quickly move to the top of the Phillies’ lineup once he has success against major league arms. I don’t expect much improvement in power out of the gate, but his overall tools and potential should make him a more valuable fantasy asset than Steven Kwan in his rookie season.

There is something to be said for having a plus base stealer on a fantasy roster, especially at a fair price. I expect Crawford to outperform his price point by a wide margin, driven by his plus value in steals, batting average, and runs. With 500 at-bats, he has a chance to hit over .280 with 80 runs, eight home runs, 50 RBIs, and 50 steals. Think Esteury Ruiz in 2023 (.254/47/5/47/67 over 449 at-bats) with a better opportunity and harder contract.

Crawford only has six hits over his first 30 at-bats in spring training with three runs, one RBI, and one steal, putting a slight damper on my expectations for him in his rookie season. His ADP (263) has remained about the same over the past month. With an 80-game suspension looming for Johan Rojas, Crawford has a better chance of making the Phillies’ opening day roster.

Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates

Chandler’s ceiling is extremely high, and he did throw 131.1 innings last season, putting his step at about 170 innings. He must throw more strikes to be a winning fantasy asset in 2026. His elite fastball and plus changeup give him an excellent chance at success early in his major league career. With each tick lower in his walk rate, his pitches will be that much tougher to hit.

Chandler brings an ace upside arm, but he could be a year away from being a difference-maker. His athletic ability is extremely high, suggesting the pieces to his game come together quickly in the majors. A drafter can count on plenty of strikeouts, with his command dictating the length of his starts. His WHIP should trail his ERA earlier in his career.

There has been no excitement in the pitching line of Chandler this spring (seven runs, four hits, one home run, and nine strikeouts over six innings) as finding home plate (10 walks) has been a problem. Despite his direction, some game managers are still fighting for him in drafts (ADP – 158).

Jeremiah Estrada, San Diego Padres

The Padres don’t have many players I would consider sleeper options, so I went with Estrada. He brings a plus late-inning arm who is one injury away from a prominent closing opportunity. Over the past two years, he whiffed 202 batters over 134.0 innings with a 3.22 ERA and 1.119 WHIP.

Bryce Eldridge, San Francisco Giants

The Giants’ DH role appears to be in the hands of Bryce Eldridge. He has two years of experience in the minors (.276 with 122 runs, 48 home runs, 175 RBIs, and seven steals over 831 at-bats). He’ll take some walks, but needs to control the strike zone better to help fantasy teams in 2026.

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

If Bryce Miller isn’t ready to go on opening day, Anderson will try his best to jump Emerson Hancock on the Mariners’ pitching depth chart. Seattle drafted him third overall in the 2025 MLB June Amateur Draft after showing growth in his final season at LSU (12-1 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.059 WHIP, and 180 strikeouts over 119.0 innings). Anderson allowed two runs and five baserunners over five innings in two games this spring. He’ll turn 21 in July with no experience in the minors.

JJ Wetherholt, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (77) fields the ball during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

When reviewing the Cardinals’ potential starting lineup, their team lacks star players while only hitting 148 home runs (29th) in 2025. Incoming rookie JJ Wetherholt brings an upside bat that should help the top of the lineup for St. Louis. Unfortunately, I only see a 70/20/80/5 player who should be an asset in batting average.

Possible steady option, but for the fantasy teams looking for a higher ceiling, I can’t expect Burleson to reach explosive heights in any area. On the positive side, he is challenging to strike out (14.5%) while falling below the league average in walks (7.1%). St. Louis may sit him down against some left-handed pitching.

There’s been a lot to like about Wetherholt’s bat this spring (5-for-18 with six runs, two home runs, six RBIs, and one steal), highlighted by a winning approach (seven walks and four strikeouts). He climbed to pick 226 in recent high-stakes drafts.

Ian Seymour, Tampa Bay Rays

Seymour brings craftiness to the pitching mound that frustrates batters due to his ability to change speeds. He averaged 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings in the minors with reasonable command. Over 28 games at AAA, he went 14-4 with a 2.34 ERA, 1.120 WHIP, and 176 strikeouts over 150.00 innings.

He pitched 145.1 innings in 2024 and 143.0 last season, putting Seymour on a path to make 30 starts for Tampa this year. I like the sum of his parts, and I expect him to outperform his ADP. Think double-digit wins with a sub-3.50 ERA and a run at 175 strikeouts. He’ll have some down days, but the good should outweigh the bad by a wide margin.

Seymour pitched well over his first three spring training games (three runs, nine baserunners, and eight strikeouts over 7.2 innings), but he has slid in high-stakes drafts (ADP – 343).

Evan Carter, Texas Rangers

Based on the Rangers’ roster in mid-February, Carter looks poised to bat leadoff this season despite only having 23 career at-bats in the first and second spots in Texas’s batting order. He has struggled so far against lefties (.083/8/0/3 over 60 at-bats) while striking out 30.9% of the time, suggesting a potential platoon role. Carter has gone homerless over his last 178 at-bats vs. left-handed pitching.

If health concerned was removed from his outlook, Carter has the talent to be a 20/30 player with a chance to score over 100 runs and drive in 70 RBIs. His batting average should also be an asset. His lower price point takes out much of the investment cost and injury risk. There are many hurdles to clear, but he has the talent to be a difference-maker this year if Carter stays upright for 500 at-bats.

Over his first nine games in spring training, Carter went five for 20 with three runs, two home runs, five RBIs, and one steal while taking four walks and striking out seven times. His ADP (291) sits in the 20th round of 15-team drafts.

Kazuma Okamoto, Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto should hit Okamoto one slot off Vladimir Guerrero, helping his runs or RBIs. There will be a learning curve in the majors, but he still should have a chance to deliver a neutral batting average with an 80/25/80 profile. My mental picture is of a slightly better player than Isaac Paredes in offensive production.

Okamoto only has one hit over 10 at-bats with an RBI and two walks in the WBC. He played better to open spring training with the Blue Jays (3-for-9 with three runs, one home run, and five RBIs). His ADP (223) has climbed about 30 picks over the past couple of weeks.

Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews (3) looks on during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Despite his struggles last year, Crews was on pace to score 81 runs, with 19 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases that should lay the groundwork for his potential value in 2026. The Nationals hit him below fourth in the batting order for 92.8% of his at-bats.

With better play, Crews should bump to second in the batting order. Trending toward a neutral batting average with 80+ runs, 20+ home runs, 70+ RBIs, and 30+ stolen bases, making him a value for me this draft season.

Crews is off to a slow start in spring training (2-for-14 with three runs, one RBI, and one steal). He continues to go in the 11th round (ADP – 162) in the high-stakes market.

Sleepers often become league winners in fantasy baseball, and this group features several players capable of smashing their current draft cost in 2026. Whether you’re targeting upside arms like Bubba Chandler or emerging bats like Justin Crawford, keeping these under-the-radar names on your radar could pay off in a big way on draft day.

