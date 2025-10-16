Kareem Hunt, Kendre Miller, And 4 More Week 7 Running Back Streamers
With all the injuries, bye weeks, and committees in NFL backfields right now, it hasn't been easy just plugging in starters every week. Many of us have to search the waiver wire to plug a running back in just to fill out our lineups. These are the top running back streamers for Week 7.
Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
Fantasy owners want Isiah Pacheco to be the better fantasy running back in Kansas City. With Pacheco seeing 12 carries to Hunt's six carries in Week 6, Hunt has been hitting the wire all week, and his ownership was already too low. So there is a good chance he's on your waiver wire. He is still the better running back to start on the Chiefs. There is no reason to think the carries won't go right back to being split this week, and Hunt is still getting the more valuable snaps down by the end zone. Pacheco does not have a rushing touchdown this season, and Hunt has three.
Nick Chubb, Houston Texans
With the Texans having a bye week last week, Chubb could be on your waiver wire after being widely dropped prior to Week 5, after Woody Marks led the Houston backfield in Week 4. However, in Week 5, Chubb went back to leading the Texans' backfield. He saw 11 carries, which he took for 61 yards and a TD, while Marks saw just seven carries for 24 yards.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
Spears is beginning to get more opportunities in Tennessee after starting the year off on injured reserve. Last week, he was given five carries and four targets, which he turned into 50 yards. Tony Pollard saw 10 carries and two targets, which he took for 44 yards. There is a good chance Spears continues to see more touches, and he will almost certainly dominate the passing downs in a game the Titans will likely be trailing against the first-place New England Patriots.
Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals
If Michael Carter is on your waiver wire, he should be picked up immediately because Bam Knight is now listed as questionable. However, assuming Knight plays, Carter could be on your waiver wire after Knight was named the lead back last week. While Knight did get RB1 carries, he only out-carried Carter 11 to nine. Carter also saw five targets to Knight's two. Picking between these two backs is a legitimate coin flip.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
If Miller is still available on your waiver wire, he shouldn't be. However, with Alvin Kamara seeing more carries last week and getting more involved in the passing attack, Miller could have been dropped in your league. There is a good chance that Miller goes right back to leading the backfield in carries this week, which would make him worth streaming.
Hassan Haskins, Los Angeles Chargers
Haskins has been widely dropped after Kimani Vidal dominated the touches last week for the Chargers. It is very possible that Vidal doesn't get hot this week; the Chargers go to Haskins more this week. Vidal is in no way locked in as the RB1 with no chance of not leading this backfield.