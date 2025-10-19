Chargers rookie TE only bright spot in beatdown at hands of Colts
The Los Angeles Chargers were getting clobbered 30-10 by the Indianapolis Colts. There hadn't been much to cheer for as the Bolts are in front of their home crowd at SoFi Stadium, but there is one positive they can take away from this.
Rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II has emerged as a serious receiving threat over the last two weeks. Once the free agent signing of Tyler Conklin ultimately failed afer the first few weeks, the Chargers turned to Gadsden for most of the tight end snaps.
Gadsden became the first Chargers tight end with 100 yards in a game since Hunter Henry in 2019.
Gadsden then turned around and scored his first NFL touchdown:
It's certainly an uphill climb from here, but at least the Chargers can use Gadsden as a positive takeaway from this one.
