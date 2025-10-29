Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers Featuring Kyler Murray & Sam Darnold
It's getting more and more difficult for fantasy owners to fill out their lineups on any given week. While we would love to be able to just set it and forget it at every position, it's just not possible in many situations. It has been an especially difficult season for quarterbacks.
There have been way more injuries than usual, then it's compounded by both bye weeks and players underperforming. A ton of fantasy owners have to stream quarterbacks this season on a weekly basis. These are our quarterback streamers for Week 9.
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
This may be a strange name to see in a streaming article, but there is a real chance that he could be an option this week. I know, because I'm streaming him this week with Jalen Hurts on a bye week. As I looked into this more, there are a lot more fantasy owners in that same situation this week with Murray available. There are reasons for this, though. Murray hadn't been playing particularly well for the first five weeks of the season before he got injured. The last time he played was on October 5.
With all the bye weeks in Week 8, a lot of fantasy owners needed the roster spot and cut him loose, with him both being injured and on a bye week. However, he is expected to return this week to a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. They are the worst defense in football and are giving up by far the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. This is a dream situation for a fantasy owner who has to stream a QB this week.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
There is about a 50/50 chance that Darnold is sitting on your waiver wire to stream, and he's a great streaming option this week against the Washington Commanders. They are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. While it has been a bit up and down for Darnold this season in fantasy football, he's been playing well enough that we aren't afraid to start him in a good matchup.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tua bounced back last week when he went into Atlanta and threw four touchdowns with no interceptions. This week, he returns home to Miami to play the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. The Ravens' defense has been awful this season, and they are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Also, Lamar Jackson is back, which should turn this game into a shootout. With the Ravens having to travel on a short week, the Dolphins' passing attack should take full advantage.