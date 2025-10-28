Kyler Murray and 3 More Quarterbacks to Start in Fantasy Football Week 9
Eight weeks into the NFL season, most managers have their established starters at the quarterback position in fantasy football.
But with bye weeks in full swing, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield managers may be seeking replacements. Week 9 offers several favorable matchups and sneaky upside plays, and picking the right QB could be the edge that swings your matchup.
Below are several options to weigh with analysis on each:
Kyler Murray (Cardinals) @ Cowboys
Murray missed Weeks 6 and 7 with a foot sprain. However, he’s expected to return in Week 9 vs. the Cowboys after the Cardinals' Week 8 bye. The veteran quarterback has struggled thus far, even when healthy, but he has a prime opportunity to bounce back with the best possible matchup. Dallas’ defense allows the most fantasy points to opposing QBs per game. Furthermore, they allow the second-most passing yards per game (258.6). Murray returns near his hometown of Bedford, Texas, for this matchup, as well. I expect him to look like his vintage self as he plays in the stadium where he won three consecutive high school state championships.
Matthew Stafford (Rams) vs. Saints
Stafford has been a regular on this list and for good reason. He leads the NFL in touchdown passes and is coming off a bye week in which he threw 5 TD passes. The veteran faces the Saints, who have been solid against the pass statistically. They give up an average of just 196 passing yards per game. However, they still rank inside the top 10 in terms of fantasy points allowed to the position. New Orleans has been more susceptible to the run, but the Rams' rushing attack has sputtered at times this season. The bottom line is that Stafford is a high-volume passer, even at 37 years old. Star wide receiver Puka Nacua is also expected back this week.
Joe Flacco (Bengals) vs. Bears
Flacco has surprisingly been fantasy relevant even since joining the Bengals. He has thrown for multiple touchdowns in all three of his starts for Cincinnati. That trend should continue at home vs. the Bears this week. Although they’ve been better recently, the Bears allow the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and the 10th most passing yards per game (225.6). Flacco has scored at least 24 fantasy points in back-to-back games against the Steelers and Jets, where he has thrown for a combined 565 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He should start with confidence in Week 9.
Sam Darnold (Seahawks) @ Commanders
Darnold is averaging just 29 drop-backs per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL. However, he’s been very efficient and fairly consistent. He has high potential to boom in Week 9, as the Seahawks play the Commanders. Washington allows the eight most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and gives up two passing scorers per game. Darnold’s most recent performance vs. the Texans was disappointing, but that was against one of the league’s top pass defenses. He has a much better matchup in Week 9 and should pick back up where he left off.
