Winston Watkins Jr. Leads the Way in College Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 2

Chasing one-week point explosions is the fastest way to derail a fantasy season. While flash-in-he-pan stat lines dominate the headlines after Week 1,long term success on the waiver wire comes down to underlying usage, quarterback connections, target share, and projectable volume.

Here are the Week 2 projected fantasy points for each player based on their usage trends and upcoming matchup.

Mason Heintschel (QB) Pitt 24.5 Projected Points

Matchup: vs. UCF

Outlook: After a historic 7-TD opening game, his high passing volume and baseline rushing output keeps him projected as a top-12 QB play in Week 2. Heintschel put up an elite opening performance that showed off both arm talent and designed rushing capability. His dual-threat utility gives him an instant top-12 weekly ceiling, making him the highest-upside add on the waiver wire.

Week 1 Performance



QB Mason Heintschel - Pitt



• 453 Passing yards 7 TDs

• 23 Rushing yards pic.twitter.com/ZMXKJLyXVh — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 5, 2026

J'Koby Williams (RB) Texas Tech 15.2 Projected Points

Matchup: vs. Oregon State

Outlook: Williams' multi-category involvement (including 5 pass targets in Week 1) secures a high PPR floor, even if game script reduces his carries. Running backs with guaranteed pass-game involvement are always coveted in fantasy football. Williams secured a strong floor with 5 targets alongside his groundwork. His multi-category involvement makes him the safest RB pickup of the week.

Winston Watkins Jr. (WR) LSU 16.8 Projected Points

Matchup: vs. LA Tech

Outlook: Operating as the clear alpha in the receiving corps coming off a 10-target game, Watkins Jr. projects for high catch totals against a vulnerable secondary. Commanding 10 targets and hauling in 7 catches against a formidable Clemson defense confirms Watkins Jr. is a priority WR add. He isn't dependent on big plays as he is getting pure, high-value alpha volume.

Winston “Winnie” Watkins Jr. Today 🐯



124 Yards

7 Rec

1 Touchdown



LSU Sophomore WR Went Off pic.twitter.com/WqtKorNioC — Jay (@Jayxce) September 6, 2026

Gavin Freeman (WR) Baylor 15.5 Projected Points

Matchup: vs. Prairie View

Outlook: Fresh off a 12-reception performance, Freeman's heavy slot target volume keeps his PPR projection high in another favorable matchup. He dominated the target share for his offense, operating as a reliable safety valve in the slot. With favorable defensive matchups on the horizon, his immediate PPR value is sky-high.

GAVIN FREEMAN - BAYLOR

(Vs. Auburn)



- 12 Receptions

- 154 Receiving Yards

- 1 TD pic.twitter.com/iPFeWJv5GP — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) September 5, 2026

Caleb Odom (TE) Ole Miss 11.4 Projected Points

Matchup: vs. Charlotte

Outlook: While two-touchdown weeks are hard to repeat, his schemed red-zone targets make him a strong start at a shallow position. Tight end is consistently the hardest position to solve, and Odom's two-touchdown day wasn't just luck as he was actively schemed in the red zone. He provides immediate tight end relief with legit touchdown upside.

It’s official. @Fantrax is prophetic. Some of us have been drafting Caleb Odom as a TE all offseason. Play College Fantasy Football. https://t.co/RKE4okIT4z — CFFguys (@CFFguys) August 16, 2025

Jeremiah McClellan (WR) Oregon 13.8 Projected Points

Matchup: at Oklahoma State

McClellan proved to be Oregon's top vertical threat in Week 1, leading the team in receiving yards. While his overall target volume was slightly lower than Watkins Jr. or Freeman, his explosive playmaking ability keeps his weekly ceiling elevated.

College Football Player Spotlight 🔦



Oregon WR Jeremiah McClellan



- Former Top 20 WR In The 2024 Class

- Great Acceleration & Hands ✋️

- Strong WR That Continues To Win The Contested Catches 💪

- 2025 Seasons Stats: 51 Targets, 37 Rec, 544 Yds, & 3 TDs

- Solid Week 1️⃣ vs.… pic.twitter.com/bVMUM709lW — CFB Nation 🏈 (@TheCFBNation) September 8, 2026

Austin Simmons (QB) Missouri 18.2 Projected Points

Matchup: at Kansas

Coming off a 4-TD debut, Simmons showed off his raw arm power. He remains an excellent bench stash for managers needing future upside at the position. While his rushing numbers are limited compared to dual-threat quarterbacks, his passing capacity in a fast-paced SEC offense gives him top-tier single-game upside.

Missouri QB Austin Simmons | Week 1 vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff:



🐯 17/19

🐯 252 YDS

🐯 4 TDS

🐯 0 INTS@MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/gtC4gQE4i7 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2026

Waiver Strategy Takeaway

Focus your waiver budget and top priorities on players like Heintscel, Williams, and Watkins Jr., whose underlying usage guarantees immediate opportunity. Big point outings driven by two or three lucky red-zone touches are hard to replicate, but consistent target shares, pass-catching fllors, and dual-threat usage provide week-to-week stability.