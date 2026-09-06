EUGENE - The No. 2 Oregon Ducks avoided what could have been one of the biggest upsets of the Dan Lanning era Saturday, defeating Boise State 34-27 to open a highly anticipated 2026 campaign.

The Ducks entered the season with national championship expectations, but their season opener exposed plenty of areas that will need to improve before Oregon can reach those goals. Still, there were a few bright spots throughout the night, and wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan was one of the most consistent.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) carries the ball during the first half as he is tackled by Boise State Broncos defensive back Jerico Washington Jr. (6) at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Oregon’s offense struggled to find its rhythm through much of the first half, McClellan continued to give quarterback Dante Moore a reliable target. The junior receiver finished the night with six receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown, including 80 yards after the catch. McClellan helped to keep the Ducks within striking distance until the rest of the offense eventually caught up in the fourth quarter.

Following the win, Moore discussed his connection with McClellan, the receiver’s offseason work and his performance against Boise State

“I’m not surprised at all. I mean, J-Mac (Jeremiah McClellan) has had a great offseason. He always comes to my house watching film. We’re always bowling together. I mean, this is a guy that has been so dialed into this process when it comes to the weight room, on the field, things like that. And he actually didn’t get caught short at the one-yard line this time. He actually scored, so he did a great job making sure he finished the play.

McClellan’s performance also comes at an important time for Moore.

The Oregon quarterback is entering the season as one of the top candidates in the Heisman Trophy race, and developing a strong connection with his receivers will be an important part of his campaign. Having a consistent and reliable target like McClellan proved to be Saturday will only help his case.

“But yeah, a baller, and everybody did a great job today," Moore said about McClellan.

It is still early in the season, but McClellan appears poised to emerge as the leader of an already talented and deep Oregon receiving room. Much of the offseason attention centered on receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart, but McClellan showed Saturday that he deserves to be part of that conversation.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore also touched on his relationship with Dakorien Moore, Oregon’s response to adversity, the team’s offensive struggles and the areas the Ducks need to improve moving forward while speaking to the media on Saturday.

Everything Dante Moore Said Following Oregon’s Win Over Boise State

Oregon’s Slow Start and First-Half Mistakes

“First game of the season. There are going to be mistakes. There are going to be times where we go three-and-out, and of course, you don’t want that as an offense. But Boise State came to play today. They came the same way two years ago.

“This whole week, our mindset was great. We knew they’d make plays that we can’t control, and we just have to make sure we have a next-play mentality.

“So yeah, it was a great game. They came and balled out, but there are a lot of things to learn and pick up from going into next week.”

Learning From a Close Game

“Yeah, I mean, we knew how this game would be. We knew that we had to respect their coaching staff, their players, their talent.

“When they scored, we had to respond. Sometimes we didn’t respond, and we just had to make sure that every time we had a chance to score, we had to make sure that we don’t miss the opportunity.

“So we had some great plays, some bad plays. I’m glad this game was how it was. We got a lot to learn. Thank God it wasn’t a 40- or 50-point blowout because this just shows us who we are right now and how we have to attack coming into next week.”

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) is tackled by Boise State Broncos linebacker Logan Brantley (17) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Improving the Run Game and Cleaning Up Penalties

“Yeah, the run game, first of all. Just making sure that we do a great job in the run game because you just have to win the rushing battle every single time.

“And they had a great D-line. They had a great front, good back end. I mean, they just had some great calls that just beat us on some plays.

“But making sure we attack the run game, make sure we attack the penalties. A lot of that’s on me as a quarterback, just cadence-wise. Just make sure that some throws I missed, we go make sure at practice we go out here and attack.

“So a lot of things to pick up on the offensive side, and I know the defensive side, they have their things as well. But first, we want to make sure we attack it and have a great mindset coming into next week.”

Staying Poised During the Two-Minute Drill

“That’s a great question. It all starts with practice. Coach Lanning has put us in that position thousands of times.

“There have been times where we have to go score, kick a field goal, go score, score a touchdown, and even going into the half, just going out there and making sure that you handle business and go score.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson, left, is hit out of bounds by Boise State defensive back Derek Ganter Jr. as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“So when it got to the point where we had to drive down the field and do it, it was just kind of second nature for us, going out there and relying on practice.

“Coach Lanning does a great job putting us in tough situations and in points where he knows will show up in the game. So we all were calm. We all were confident. We had trust in Coach Mehringer.”

Dakorien Moore’s 62-Yard Touchdown

“Yeah, that’s probably his number one play, to be honest. I mean, that just shows the playmaking skill he has in him.

“I mean, a lot of times you can teach that, but sometimes you’re just born with it. And with Dakorien Moore — first at practice, we messed the play up because it was one-high man, and I said, ‘Hey, let’s run it off this way.’ And in that practice, he didn’t do it.

“Come game time, I coached him up. He did it the right way, and when we do things the right way, you get rewarded.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“So he did that, made him miss, and then you know he was always going to dance in the end zone. So he had a great time.

“But I mean, he’s just so coachable, and I love him to death. He’s so young, but he’s grown so much this past year.”

Embracing Adversity Early in the Season

“Yeah, we’ve been through a lot of adversity, even this past year. We just played adversity.

“I think adversity is the best thing in life that a human can have because it just shows you what you can do in that situation. Either you’re going to fight through it or you’re just going to fall down.

“So I think we’ve learned a lot this offseason. There have been times in practice where the offense has started super slow and Coach Lanning said, ‘Hey, it’s adversity. What are you going to do?’

“So it all just comes back to how we respond, and I think our mindset this whole week was amazing. Coach Lanning made sure that they came in two years ago and had the same effort, and that they’re going to do the same thing this time.

“So we just made sure that when it was a good play, it was a bad play, we just had the next-play mentality, and we made sure we capitalized when we had a chance to.”

Oregon’s Talented Receiving Room

“Yeah, that’s the University of Oregon. We get great athletes, and as a quarterback, you love it. You love great O-line, love great running backs, and you love great receivers.

“And sometimes you can throw a ball that doesn’t go past the line of scrimmage, and they take it for 60 yards. I mean, that’s pretty easy, but you enjoy those times.

“And I think when, you know, the plays they had today, they make great plays. There are some times where Stew (Evan Stewart) got in his head today because of some, you know, some mistakes he had.

“But just knowing Evan Stewart, like, he’s going to bounce back. He’s going to make sure that he goes out here next week attacking with a smile on his face.

“And the playmakers we have here are special, and I’m blessed to be here with them.”

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart carries as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s Halftime Mindset

“No one was in there quiet. Devon Jackson did a great job pulling the defense, talking to them.

“The coaches came in, and Coach Lanning came in with his juice and screaming in a positive way and saying, ‘Hey, the score is 0-0 right now. Let’s respond and let’s just go out here and play our style of football.’

“So we had a great mindset. And when we took the next half, it was funny that they did the shout chant, and it was a little weird. But hey, who knows?

“But when we seen that, it was like, ‘Hey, you can’t do that in our home.’ So we made sure that we go out here and capitalize and finish drives and put some points on the board.”

The Message From Moore’s Father

“Yeah, it’s funny because last night I watched my highlights from when I was back in C-team, 10 years old, and I watched my highlights when I was on A-team, around 12, 13 years old.

“And I just reminded myself I play this game and have fun and smile on my face.

“And with that voice coming from my dad, you know, I got emotional. I cried. But it just shows how my family is, that whatever you do in life, you’ve got to have some joy and a smile, good and bad.

“And I just reminded myself last night when I take this field that there’s going to be some great plays, there’s going to be some bad plays. But I’m just a young kid from Detroit, and I just have a smile on my face when I go out there and play football.”

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) touches “The O” on his way to the locker room before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Experience in Two-Minute Situations

“Yeah, last year we had a lot of two-minute drives. Everybody knows the Iowa drive. I mean, that drive just helped us show that we can be in tough times and go score and put some points on the board.

“Two-minute drive, and when we had the chance to do it today, we repped it so many times at practice. The guys felt confident in the play calls.

“Coach Mehringer did a great job getting the ball in my hands and making sure that when we go out there, just when we have a chance to go score, let’s go do it.

“And two-minute drives are very important because that’s the middle eight. We scored, and then we came out and had another time to kick a field goal. So that’s 10 points for us.”

Boise State Trying to Steal Autzen’s Energy

“Actually, they were just doing something that we’ve done before, and that’s just how to flip your mind when you find a way to try to steal the juice from the crowd.

“We seen it. We laughed at it. We went there and put points on the board. It motivated us, especially JJ (Jamari Johnson). He was screaming at me like, ‘This is some BS.’”

Oregon and Boise State players pray postgame as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tuioti Family Sharing the Field

“I mean, when you have the chance to play your brother or just see your brother out there on the same field, it’s special. And when we see him come in the game, we were like, ‘Man, this is crazy that his brother’s on our team.’

“And I know at the end of the game they pray together, they talk, and I know Coach Tuioti is just so proud of his family. He’s a great, great coach, but even a better dad, and his why is very important to us.

“And just seeing them out there, it made a big smile on his face, you know? So I’m just glad that we have a chance to go out here to play and that they had a chance to see each other after the game and talk.”

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