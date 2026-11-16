Xavier Hutchinson vs. Antonio Williams: Who Is the Better Week 11 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickup?

As the fantasy football season enters Week 11, the waiver wire has thinned considerably, leaving managers hunting for viable bye-week replacements and flex depth. With six teams on a bye in Week 11, two wide receivers stand out on the wire. Houston Texans veteran Xavier Hutchinson and Washington Commanders rookie Antonio Williams. Both receivers have carved out meaningful roles in ascending passing offenses and found the end zone in Week 10, yet their underlying usage profiles offer drastically different routes to fantasy production.

The Waiver Wire Debate: Who Deserves Priority?

Hutchinson, a fourth-year pro in Houston, has quietly emerged as a red-zone staple for C.J. Stroud, scoring a touchdown in three consecutive games while maintaining a stranglehold on the Texans' primary slot role. Williams, a third-round rookie out of Clemson, is operating as an explosive starter on the perimeter for Jayden Daniels in Washington, flashing big-play upside despite erratic weekly volume.

Managers desperate for immediate Week 11 lineup stability should prioritize Hutchinson. While Williams possesses intriguing long-term appeal and a favorable rest-of-season schedule, Hutchinson's surge in snap share, route participation, and high-value slot alignment against a vulnerable Indianapolis secondary gives him the stronger case for Week 11 waiver claims.

Xavier Hutchinson: Opportunity Meets Consistency

Despite a crowded Houston receiver room featuring Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and deadline acquisition Marvin Harrison Jr., Hutchinson has refused to relinquish his offensive role.

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recent Target & Receptions

Hutchinson enters Week 11 riding a strong three-game stretch coming out of Houston's bye, hauling in 10 of 20 targets over his last three outings. In Week 10 against Cleveland, he led the secondary receivers with 9 targets and 4 receptions. On the season, he has caught 28 of 54 targets across nine games (5.6 targets per game entering Week 10, climbing to 6.7 over his last three).

Receiving Yards & Touchdowns

Through nine games, Hutchinson has accumulated 345 receiving yards (12.3 yards per reception) and 3 touchdowns. All three of his scores has come over his last three games, including a 4-catch, 58-yard, 1-touchdown performance against the Browns.

Snap Percentage & Route Participation

Hutchinson's playing time has spiked when it matters most. While his season long snap share hovered around 56.8% with a 59.6% route participation through eight games, he logged a 76.1% snap share and ran 33 routes in Week 10, easily outpacing teammates Tank Dell (49.3% snaps, 23 routes) while Harrison Jr. was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Role In Houston's Passing Offense

Hutchinson functions as Houston's primary slot receiver, lining up inside on over half of his snaps (51.2% slot rate). He serves as Stroud's trusted underneath safety valve and misdirection weapon near the goal line.

Week 11 Matchup & Projected Outlook

Facing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, Hutchinson draws an ideal coverage matchup against a unit that has struggled mightily to contain slot receivers. With Harrison Jr. battling a hamstring issue, Hutchinson projects as a high-floor PPR WR3/FLEX option.

Antonio Williams: Betting on the Breakout

Drafted 71st overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, Williams has already claimed a starting outside receiver spot in Washington, through his weekly box scores remain a rollercoaster.

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) makes a catch as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) defends during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recent Usage & Production

Across nine games in his rookie campaign, Williams has recorded 28 receptions on 41 targets for 326 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. In Week 10 against the New York Giants, Williams salvaged a quiet evening, catching both of his targets for 42 yards by finding the end zone for his second score of the year. Over his last three contest, he has averaged 3.3 catches and 40.3 yards per game.

Target Share & Route Participation

Williams has maintained steady perimeter involvement, posting a 64.9% season-long snap share and a 61.6% route participation rate (surpassing an 80% route rate in Weeks 8 and 9). His 14.6 % target share ranks near the bottom of qualifying starting receivers, as Daniels routinely distributes the ball across multiple reads.

Potential for Increased Involvement

Washington's offense has dealt with persistent receiver injuries, including the absence from Terry McLaurin. When featured, Williams has proven he can handle volume, such as his 8-target outing against Indianapolis (22.9% target share) and his 5-catch, 54-yard performance against Philadelphia in Week 8.

Red-Zone Opportunities & Big-Play Ability

Williams brings superior efficiency and after-the-catch juice compared to Hutchinson. He boasts a strong 68.3% catch rate, averages 8.0 yards per target, and flashed downfield explosiveness with a 64-yard, 1-touchdown debut in Week 1. His main drawback is limited red-zone volume, having logged just 2 red-zone targets through Week 9 before converting his Week 10 scoring opportunity.

Week 11 Matchup & Fantasy Ceiling

Williams heads into a prime-time Monday Night Football clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. While his low target floor makes him a risky weekly play, Cincinnati's porous defense gives him legitimate boom-or-bust FLEX appeal with top-25 weekly upside.

Week 11 Matchup Breakdown

Xavier Hutchinson: Houston vs. Indianapolis

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) can't make a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston travels to face AFC South rival Indianapolis in a matchup tailored to Hutchinson's exact skill set. The Colts' pass defense has been vulnerable all season, surrendering 2,388 passing yards (nearly 265 yards per game) and 17 passing touchdowns while ranking among the league's five worst defenses in fantasy points allowed to slot receivers.

Antonio Williams: Washington vs. Cincinnati

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through nine game, the Bengals defense has allowed 2,795 passing yards (over 310 yards per game), 27 passing touchdowns, and a 62.9% red-zone touchdown conversion rate. Washington should be able to scheme Williams away from shadow coverage in order to exploit the soft spots over the middle and down the seam.

Final Verdict: Who Should Managers Pick Up?

While Williams offers better catch efficiency (68.3% vs. 53.3%) and the 5th-easiest rest-of-season schedule for wide receivers, his target share remains too volatile to trust unless Washington suffers further injuries at the position. Hutchinson is commanding superior target volume, out-producing Williams in yards per route run (1.53 to 1.39), and operating as a legitimate red-zone focal point in an offense that needs to throw.