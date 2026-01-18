The Bass Baits That Defined My 2025 Season

As we dig out from another formidable snowstorm, with our lakes locked tight under ice, this felt like the perfect time to reflect on the baits and techniques that transformed my bass season.

Our bass season is short in Ontario, Canada—lasting just five months. My confidence in dialing in lures and tactics made a huge difference in my number of productive days on the lake in 2025.

The author admires a 5-pound largemouth bass caught this past summer. | Justin Hoffman

I fished more in 2025 than previous years. And although not every outing was scrapbook-worthy, I definitely averaged more and bigger largemouth bass

A few lures stood out for me this season, as did a technique or two, which I'm already eager to capitalize on once open water is here again. Here's a rundown of baits that earned my seal of approval.

A Better 'Mousetrap' Replaced My Trusty Topwater Frogs

Tossing a hollow-body frog into the thick stuff—be it slop, pads, or grass mats—is a tactic that produces heart-pounding results. Playing a strategic game of cat-and-mouse with hidden largemouth bass, tempting them to strike with each twitch of the bait, might just be the ultimate fun way to target these fish.

I've tossed hollow-body frogs for as long as I can remember. And over all of those years, they have most certainly produced untold amounts of bass. But I made a switch this past season after finding what I believe is a better 'mousetrap.'

Finding Faith In the Lunkerhunt Furenzy Mouse

The author enjoyed steady action working slop and pad beds with the Lunkerhunt Furenzy Mouse. | Justin Hoffman

Lunkerhunt released the Furenzy Mouse in 2025 to considerable fanfare. Gone was the frog profile—replaced by a rodent shape featuring lifelike fur and a tail tossed in.

After fishing this new hollow-body topwater lure for a few months, a number of advantages stood out to me. The artificial fur held water, meaning I was able to cast this bait further and with more accuracy, thanks to the added weight. This fur also provided grip, giving bass the ability to grasp it longer as opposed to the slippery surface of traditional hollow-body frogs.

The extra-large tandem hook, coupled with the way the body easily collapsed, seemed to provide superior hooking power, making my percentage of fish staying pegged rise drastically.

The large three-inch size (there is also a 2" and 2.5" model) offered fish a bigger bait to key in on while providing stronger vibrations when skirting across the thick stuff.

The Furenzy Mouse might just be the better mousetrap for targeting largemouth bass in heavy cover. | Justin Hoffman

One definite advantage to this hollow-body mouse is how it crawls over pads and slop with ease. It doesn't roll or hang-up (a negative trait I've found with many 'frogs') which was a major selling point for me.

Discovering the Magical Allure of Glide Baits

Glide baits have been on my radar for years, but I'll sheepishly admit that it took me until this past season to actually toss one. I regret waiting this long.

The natural appearance of a glide bait, swimming and cutting back and forth through the water, triggers the predatory instinct in bass through sight, sound, and even smell. Best of all, they are a fairly simple lure to fish.

Testing the Water with the New Berkley Chop Block Glide Bait

The Berkley Chop Block redefines glide baits, offering bass a soft-bodied version that fish can't pass up. | Justin Hoffman

Berkley released the Chop Block in October of last year, giving anglers a soft plastic glide bait at an exceptional price point. Moving away from the hard plastic versions that saturate the market (and are pricy!) this highly-anticipated release instantly hooked anglers into giving the glide bait game a go—myself included.

I had two days to fish the Berkley Chop Block before putting my boat to bed for the winter, and looking back, those were probably the most enjoyable outings I had all year.

Figuring out how to fish the Chop Block was easy. By letting the reel do the majority of the work, it was simply a matter of manipulating the bait to either swim with wide glides or tight chops. And I let the fish dictate what they wanted on those outings.

A chunky largemouth bass that was tricked into striking the new Berkley Chop Block. | Justin Hoffman

These baits are incredibly lifelike, both in looks and movement. And the hooking system is impressive and worked extremely well in stinging those largemouth bass that jumped all over these lures.

I put a whack of largemouth bass in the boat tossing the Berkley Chop Block, ending the season on a high note. Seeing how well they produced during the frigid days of fall has me pretty pumped to witness their effectiveness during the upcoming hot summer months.

The short video below highlights the features of the Berkley Chop Block:

Putting in Time Pitching a Flipping Jig for Largemouth Bass

The author and another largemouth bass that fell for a Weapons of Bass Destruction flipping jig. | Justin Hoffman

Pitching a jig to largemouth bass is probably my favorite tactic to fish. In my mind, there's no better way to wrestle with those fish that are concealed within cover—under docks, floating cane beds, slop, or clumps of cabbage.

This 'short-string' method of fishing reminds me of a game of chess where every move (pitch) is thoroughly thought out and executed. You're not simply casting a lure, you're relying on skill and knowledge to unearth each of those hidden bass.

Continued Confidence with the Weapons of Bass Destruction Brand

Weapons of Bass Destruction Flipping Jig. | WOBD

I've fished dozens of jigs over the years—some worked great, others not so much. And since pitching a jig is high on my go-to list, working a bait that I have full confidence in is simply smart fishing.

The Weapons of Bass Destruction brand of flipping jigs, manufactured in Canada, are everything I want in a jig. From incredible skirt and head colors, to expert craftmanship, and stellar hooks and hooking ability, these are the bees knees when it comes to baits that are the best.

One noticeable difference in my jig fishing this year was my level of patience. I slowed down, thought before each pitch, and visualized the action of my flipping jig as it worked its way through those dark, hidden lairs. That new mindset, coupled with a flipping jig that works magic, helped me hoist some memorable largemouth bass into the boat this year.

What These Key Baits Taught Me About Fishing

Thinking back on 2025, while I did get to fish more, the real difference was I fished better—adopting new key baits, learning to work with the wind, fishing slowly when it mattered, and staying flexible with bait size and color.

Fishing Effectively in the Wind

I learned to tolerate the wind. Yes, that was a tough sentence to write as I've always had a true hatred for gales and gusts. But this year I made a shift, working the wind to my advantage. It paid off.

Learning When to Fish Slow

Slowing down was a key concept this past season. I've always considered myself a power fisherman, but knowing when to hit the brakes and spend more time in an area or with a specific bait, helped me find those extra bites.

Experiment With Bass Bait Size and Color

Changing up colors and sizes meant more fish in the boat. It's easy to stick with what has worked in the past, but if you're not fishing in the present, a change of course can pay big dividends. That came true on a number of occasions for me this season.

2025: The Season That Reminded Me Why I Fish

I do take this hobby seriously, and this past season included some great stats. But it also came with the realization that some days it’s okay to relax, sit back, and enjoy the experience. 2025 put lots of nice bass in the boat and the fun back in fishing.

