BPT Lake Conroe Knockout Round Update: Wheeler Leads As Lebrun Wins Qaulifying
Knockout Round at MLF Bass Pro Tour B&W Trailer Hitches Stage 1 Presented by Power-Pole at Lake Conroe Tournament Summary
Jacob Wheeler dominated the Knockout Round at the B&W Trailer Hitches Stage 1 on Lake Conroe, securing the top spot with 75 pounds, 7 ounces of bass. He outperformed Jacob Wall and other top anglers, earning his 30th Championship Round appearance in 51 events.
Wheeler and the top nine finishers will face off against Qualifying Round winner Nick LeBrun in the Championship Round, where weights reset and the highest single-day total will claim the $150,000 prize. With tight competition expected, Wheeler is strategizing his next move while fans can tune in live to watch the action unfold.
Lake Conroe Knockout Round Fish Catches
The Bass Pro Tour season kicked off with a bang, featuring new rules on forward-facing sonar and a field stacked with elite anglers. But when the dust settled on Saturday’s Knockout Round at the B&W Trailer Hitches Stage 1 Presented by Power-Pole, a familiar name topped the leaderboard.
Jacob Wheeler Claims the Top Spot
Reigning Fishing Clash Angler of the Year (AOY) Jacob Wheeler of Harrison, Tennessee, delivered another masterclass performance, stacking up 75 pounds, 7 ounces on 35 scorable bass to secure the top spot.
He edged out Jacob Wall of New Hope, Alabama, by just 2 pounds, 5 ounces. With his 30th Championship Round appearance in 51 events, Wheeler is eyeing his ninth career victory.
Championship Round Showdown Set
Wheeler and the other top nine finishers will now join Qualifying Round winner Nick LeBrun of Bossier City, Louisiana, in what promises to be a fierce Championship Round showdown. With six anglers surpassing 69 pounds on Saturday and LeBrun entering with a dominant 83-6 total from Day 1, the stage is set for an all-out battle.
As always, weights will reset overnight, and the angler who puts up the highest single-day total on Sunday will walk away with the $150,000 top prize. The four-day event, hosted by Visit Conroe, showcases 66 of the top professional bass anglers in the world as they compete in the first major tournament of the 2025 season.
Wheeler’s Tactical Approach Pays Off
Wheeler’s success in the Knockout Round stemmed from his strategic decision-making. Most competitors began their day fishing in Caney Creek, which is a heavily fished area. Wheeler gambled on a fresh, less-pressured cove in the lower section of the lake. The move paid off immediately, as he hauled in 23 scorable bass for 47-4 in Period 1, launching himself into fourth place.
“Everybody and their brother had been in those same places, and I just didn’t want to be back in that rotation and risk catching only 20 pounds,” Wheeler said. “I needed fresh fish, and it worked out.”
After turning off his transducers in Periods 2 and 3, Wheeler continued adding to his total by targeting submerged hydrilla with a lipless crankbait and vibrating jig, finishing the day with 35 bass for 75-7.
Looking ahead to the Championship Round, Wheeler is weighing his options. With increasing fishing pressure on his best spots, he might shift his starting location or delay his forward-facing sonar use to take advantage of midday movement.
“I seriously don’t know yet,” Wheeler admitted. “I think it’s going to take 80-plus pounds to win. If I can get 40 early and then piece together the rest, I’ve got a shot.”
Top 10 Anglers Advancing to Championship Sunday
- Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tenn. – 35 bass, 75-7
- Jacob Wall, New Hope, Ala. – 28 bass, 73-2
- Colby Miller, Elmer, La. – 29 bass, 70-5
- Jake Lawrence, Paris, Tenn. – 27 bass, 69-7
- Justin Cooper, Zwolle, La. – 27 bass, 69-5
- Drew Gill, Mount Carmel, Ill. – 29 bass, 65-8
- Zack Birge, Blanchard, Okla. – 25 bass, 65-1
- Alton Jones Jr., Waco, Texas – 25 bass, 62-13
- Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Ala. – 25 bass, 58-12
- Nick LeBrun, Bossier City, La. (Qualifying Round winner)
What’s Next?
Sunday’s Championship Round will see the final 10 anglers battle for the top prize, with weights resetting overnight. The competition is expected to be tight, with Wheeler, LeBrun, and several other heavy hitters looking to take home the trophy.
Justin Cooper had a standout moment on Saturday, winning the Berkley Big Bass Award with a 7-pound, 10-ounce largemouth caught on a vibrating jig. He takes home an extra $1,000 for that monster catch.
How to Watch the Championship Round
Fans can catch all the action live on MLFNOW! from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. CT at MajorLeagueFishing.com and the MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) app.
