Fishing

The Starting Spot: Bassmaster Elite Series Edition: Trey McKinney vs. Chris Johnston in Historic AOY Showdown

The Starting Spot Daily Bass Fishing is taking a slight detour for the next several days. This will still be the perfect way to start your day with the top bass fishing stories on the internet, but for now, they’ll be little mini-stories from my own observations here, live at the Bassmaster Elite Series season finale on the Mississippi River in beautiful La Crosse, Wisconsin. Plus, I’ll have direct access to Trey McKinney and the whole FXR Pro Fish team. So, rub the sleep from your eyes, pour that first cup of the day, and head to your Starting Spot.

Kurt Mazurek

On today's The Starting Spot: Bassmaster Elite Series Edition: Trey McKinney vs. Chris Johnston in Historic AOY Showdown
On today's The Starting Spot: Bassmaster Elite Series Edition: Trey McKinney vs. Chris Johnston in Historic AOY Showdown / B.A.S.S.

Bassmaster Elite Series 2025: AOY Race Comes Down to the Wire

Thanks to the great folks at FXR Pro Fish apparel, this week I have the opportunity to go behind-the-scenes at the final Bassmaster Elite Series tournament of the 2025 season. It’s been a pretty amazing season, but you couldn’t script it for a better ending. This year’s Angler of the Year (AOY) race has come down to a battle of two absolute bass catching killers, who enter this last event in a dead points tie.

Trey McKinney’s Dominant St. Clair Victory

Bass pro Trey McKinney holding up the champions trophy from the Bassmaster Elite St Clair event just two weeks ago.
Trey McKineey comes into this last event with a ton of momentum. / B.A.S.S. | Andy Crawford

One of those two, 20-year old, Trey McKinney, is coming off of a victory at the St Clair event two weeks ago. Actually, the word victory is putting it too lightly. It was a wire-to-wire dominating beat down. But the angler he’s tied with in AOY points, Chris Johnston, finished that St Clair event in a very solid 11th place.

Chris Johnston’s Mississippi River Experience

Bass pro Chris Johnston holds up the 2024 Bassmaster Angler of the Year trophy.
Can Chris Johnston be one of a very elite few to win back-to-back Bassmaster Angler of the Year trophies? / B.A.S.S. | Seigo Saito

Johnston, the current reigning Angler of the Year, has history and a very solid track record at LaCrosse, while this is McKinney’s first time competing on this stretch of the Mighty Miss (at least in a major event). Then again, nobody would have predicted a young, southern Illinois angler like McKinney could ever best Johnston on a world famous smallmouth fishery like Lake St Clair.

Why This Finale Is Too Close to Call

Johnston is rock steady. McKinney performs so far beyond his years it's staggering. This final event on the Mississippi River is truly too close to call.

My Personal Connection to the Mississippi River

The author holding a BFL Champion trophy he won on the Mississippi River at La Crosse Wisconsin.
The Mississippi River at La Crosse holds a lot of great memories for me. / Photo by Shane Beisner

Plus, if you’ve been reading my work since back in the day, you might remember the Mississippi River between Wisconsin and Minnesota was my home water many years. I have fished dozens of club, regional and BFL tourneys on the River. I even won a BFL at LaCrosse. So, I’m fired up to reconnect with this beautiful bass fishing part of the country.

What to Expect in This Exclusive Tournament Journal

For the next several days I plan to publish a series of articles that might be slightly different than my normal offerings—more like journal entries. Maybe even bullet-pointed. Just quick, fun, interesting insights.

I want to share my good fortune with the bass geeks like myself and give you all a good taste of the interesting things I see and hear this week. It will be a peek behind the curtain to find out what these pros actually go through, what their off-stage personalities look like, what it takes to put one of these tournaments on, the local’s reactions, and anything else you don’t normally get to see through the normal tv, internet and magazine coverage.

Behind the Scenes with FXR Pro Fish Team

And specifically, I’ll get a great chance to know and feature the FXR Pro Fish team—Trey McKinney, Beau Browning, Justin Hamner, Cooper Gallant, Logan Parks, Bryan Schmitt, Matt Robertson, Bryan New, Tyler Williams, and JT Thompkins.

Intro Teaser -Walleye Fishing the Mississippi River

the author in the boat with walleye pro Tom Huynh on the Mississippi River at Lake Pepin.
On the water with FXR Pro Fish walleye pro, Tom Huynh. / Photo by Kurt Mazurek

No, this isn't bass fishing. But while waiting for the Elite event to start, I got the opportunity to hit the Mighty Miss for a couple hours with FXR Pro Fish walleye Jedi and 2024 National Walleye Tour Champion, Tom Huynh. Tom is a super nice guy, with mad forward-facing sonar skills, and a super natural teaching style. Oh boy, did I learn some things today! And, man did he under-promise and over-deliver on the big walleyes this sunny, calm, mid-August afternoon on Lake Pepin. Look for future articles with some tips that will blow your mind.

Also of note, Tom doesn't care about bananas on his boat because he's too busy catching big walleyes.

A banana on the floor of a fishing boat. Tom Huynh doesn't believe in silly bad luck myths.
P.S. Tom caught all of the fish today knowing full well that I had brought a banana with me onto his boat. After the amazing day we had, I thought it was right to leave it with him. / Photo by Kurt Mazurek

This is going to be fun. Come on along!

You Might Also Like These Bass Fishing Stories:

feed

Published
Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the outdoor lifestyle for Fishing On SI -a division of Sports Illustrated. Before writing On SI he enjoyed a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing campaigns and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is a dedicated husband and father, an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, musician, and author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”.

Home/Bass Fishing