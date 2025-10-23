WURM Stickity Split Review: The 32-Inch Customizable Soft Plastic Stickbait
Anglers haul a ton of soft plastic stickbaits to the lake each fishing outing, never knowing what size of 'Senko' the bass might be biting. Will it be a three-inch plastic rigged on a Ned head? A five-inch hooked weightless and wacky? Or maybe an eight-inch version Texas-rigged? Whichever the case might be, that's a whole lot of plastic packages stuffed in the tackle box to cover your bases.
Enter the WURM Stickity Split. One 32-inch uncut soft plastic stickbait, six hooks in two sizes and styles, and one convenient and easy-to-carry self-contained pack.
Measure Out the Winning Size With the WURM Stickity Split Soft Plastic Stickbait
I'm always intrigued by new fishing baits, especially those designed specifically for bass. With tackle store shelves brimming with a myriad of lures each season, I can only imagine the struggle it must be for manufacturers to release something fresh or different - to not only attract anglers but to also catch fish.
When three packs of the new WURM Stickity Split landed on my doorstep recently my curiosity was aroused. The packaging was unique for starters. A small, round, hard plastic container perfectly housed the lure contents.
When I opened the first pack of Stickity Split, a soft plastic stickbait in bubble gum pink, it was neat to find a perfectly wound bait measuring a full 32-inches in length. This extra long worm has 32 segments - each in one-inch intervals.
Opening the lid on the flip-side of the pack revealed six hooks, including two 2/0 wacky and four 4/0 EWG (extra wide gap) hooks. Each of the hooks are of a premium build and sticky sharp.
WURM Stickity Split is Both Functional and Fun
The new WURM Stickity Split fills a niche in the soft plastic stickbait market. I could be wrong, but I'm not sure I know of any other choose-your-length 'Senko' that is currently being produced. And that's pretty cool.
Having the ability to quickly rip a soft plastic stickbait to the desired length and rig it up is especially functional. And that in itself is cost effective by eliminating the need to buy multiple packages of baits in various sizes for each of the fishing situations you might encounter.
In terms of colors, WURM has nailed it with this release, offering anglers eight of the most popular, tried-and-true hues that are sure to grab the attention of largemouth and smallmouth bass. (I particularly like the green pumpkin magic color!)
Rigging Options for the WURM Stickity Split Soft Plastic Stickbait
With 32-inches of soft plastic worm to play with, the options for rigging this new stickbait are fairly limitless. Here are a few suggestions, proven to catch bass:
- Ned Rig
- Texas-rigged (weighted or weightless)
- Wacky Rig (weighted or weightless)
- Shaky Head
- Football Jig
- Neko Rig
Want to learn how to rig a soft plastic stickbait? Click HERE
WURM Stickity Split Specifications
- One 32" Soft Plastic Stickbait
- Six Hooks (2 x 2/0 Wacky; 4 x 4/0 EWG)
- Eight Colors: Junebug, Black/Blue Fleck, Pearl, Chartreuse/Aqua & Silver Fleck, Watermelon Red Fleck, Bubblegum, Baby Bass, Green Pumpkin Magic
- Available at Walmart US Stores
- MSRP: $11.99