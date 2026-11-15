5 Things Beginner Fly Anglers Aren’t Taught and Other Top Stories from Fishing on SI

In case they slipped by you, following are the most read fishing stories of the week: 5 Things Beginner Fly Anglers Aren’t Taught That Catch More Trout; This Fishing Advent Calendar Makes the Perfect Gift for Anglers; The Champions Promised to Settle Bass Fishing's Biggest Debate. Did It?

1.) 5 Things Beginner Fly Anglers Aren’t Taught That Catch More Trout

Alaskan fishing guide Mason Cochran getting his client onto fish by doing all the little things right. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

I used to see this a lot while guiding. An angler isn't catching fish. He reasons that he's using the wrong fly, the fish aren’t feeding, he's not a good enough caster, or there aren’t any fish there. But the fish are there; they were feeding before he showed up, it has nothing to do with his fly, and his casting is fine.



In fishing, there’s a phrase: “putting the fish down.” It means you’ve disturbed or frightened the fish enough that they’ve stopped feeding, become cautious, or gone into hiding. The fish are still there, but something you did put them down.



Most fly-fishing instruction focuses on casting, mending, and different fishing techniques, but not nearly enough attention is given to the approach. How you should practice stealth and how your actions affect the fish…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) This Fishing Advent Calendar Makes the Perfect Gift for Anglers

Celebrate 12 Days of Fishmas with the 2026 Mystery Tackle Box Advent Calendar. | Justin Hoffman

Whether you're searching for the perfect Christmas gift for yourself or a deserving angler on your list, Mystery Tackle Box has you covered this holiday season.



The 2026 12 Days of Fishmas Advent Calendar is a fresh-twist on a tradition dating back to 19th-century Germany. We've come a long way since then, with premium lures and shiny tackle hidden beneath twelve numbered and colorfully-designed boxes.



We all know that first impressions go a long way, and this MTB Advent Calendar is a real looker…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) The Champions Promised to Settle Bass Fishing's Biggest Debate. Did It?

Matt Robertson poses for photos with the trophy after winning the 2026 World Bass Enterprises - The Champions Tournament on October 31, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Nine months ago, I covered the announcement of a new bass fishing tournament called The Champions. This competition promised to bring together fishing’s best-of-the-best from both the Bassmaster Elite Series and Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour (BPT) on the same water, with neutral rules, and let the scales decide who is the true 2026 champion of professional bass fishing. Read the original story here.



This past weekend, Kentucky’s Matt Robertson made fishing history by collecting the sport’s largest ever tournament prize of $1.25 million. And his 20-pound, 2-ounce Championship Saturday bag was over 6-pounds more than second place.



Understandably, in a professional sport where the competitors have historically earned well under the average of other sports’ top performers, the dollar amount got most of the headlines. But overall, the event was created to answer a question about this sport, and it’s worth asking whether it did…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.