In case they slipped by you, following are the most read fishing stories of the week: Christmas Gifts for the Angler Addicted to Fly Fishing Streamers; This Fishing Advent Calendar Makes the Perfect Gift for Anglers; 5 Things Beginner Fly Anglers Aren’t Taught That Catch More Trout

1.) Christmas Gifts for the Angler Addicted to Fly Fishing Streamers

My favorite streamer combo. A killer Unholy Diver tied by Marcus Bevier and the Hardy Averon Kelly Galloup Streamer Fly Reel. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

I would be hard-pressed to pick one style of fly fishing as my favorite. Each style has its own pleasures.



That being said, I have a weakness for throwing streamers. I’m drawn to the violence of an aggressive brown trout in hunt mode trying to rip the line from my hand, or the satisfying feeling of coming tight to a big smallmouth bass with a solid strip set.



I enjoy streamer fishing enough that I have a rod, reel, and fly line that make up a dedicated streamer fly-fishing outfit. It’s a setup I use when I know I’ll be throwing 3- to 6-inch streamers most of the day, especially on lakes and big rivers where I’m fishing deeper…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) This Fishing Advent Calendar Makes the Perfect Gift for Anglers

Celebrate 12 Days of Fishmas with the 2026 Mystery Tackle Box Advent Calendar. | Justin Hoffman

Whether you're searching for the perfect Christmas gift for yourself or a deserving angler on your list, Mystery Tackle Box has you covered this holiday season.



The 2026 12 Days of Fishmas Advent Calendar is a fresh-twist on a tradition dating back to 19th-century Germany. We've come a long way since then, with premium lures and shiny tackle hidden beneath twelve numbered and colorfully-designed boxes.



We all know that first impressions go a long way, and this MTB Advent Calendar is a real looker…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) 5 Things Beginner Fly Anglers Aren’t Taught That Catch More Trout

Alaskan fishing guide Mason Cochran getting his client onto fish by doing all the little things right. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

I used to see this a lot while guiding. An angler isn't catching fish. He reasons that he's using the wrong fly, the fish aren’t feeding, he's not a good enough caster, or there aren’t any fish there. But the fish are there; they were feeding before he showed up, it has nothing to do with his fly, and his casting is fine.



In fishing, there’s a phrase: “putting the fish down.” It means you’ve disturbed or frightened the fish enough that they’ve stopped feeding, become cautious, or gone into hiding. The fish are still there, but something you did put them down.



Most fly-fishing instruction focuses on casting, mending, and different fishing techniques, but not nearly enough attention is given to the approach. How you should practice stealth and how your actions affect the fish…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.