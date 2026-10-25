Fall Fishing for Redfish and Other Top Stories from Fishing on SI

In case they slipped by you, following are the most read fishing stories of the week: Fall Fly Fishing for Redfish in the Lowcountry; The Maldives Looks To Host Major Fishing Tournament Next Year; Why Is Charleston the Best Winter Spot for Redfish, Great Eats, and Southern Charm?

1.) Fall Fly Fishing for Redfish in the Lowcountry

Redfish on the fly. | photo by Thomas Freund

Fall is a great time to be in the South Carolina Lowcountry. Air temperatures dip below 80 degrees for the first time since spring, beach traffic dies down, and the redfish start to get real happy.



There’s no bad time of year to fly fish for redfish in the Lowcountry – one of many reasons it’s an excellent fishery – but if I had to choose a favorite, it would be September through November.



Here’s what makes Lowcountry fall fly fishing so enjoyable, and how to take advantage of it…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) The Maldives Looks To Host Major Fishing Tournament Next Year

The Maldives the land of beautiful atolls and resorts is set to hold a major fishing tournament in 2027 | Joseph Hammond

The Maldives is looking to become the Monaco of sport fishing, with a boutique competition aimed at the elite of the fishing world planned for next year. Organizers hope to partner with one of Europe’s most established fishing tournaments.



“We can be the Monaco of fishing,” said Mohamed Ali Janah, group chairman of the HARIM Group. “When the weather is freezing in the Northern Hemisphere, we have outstanding weather.”



Janah, whose business interests include resorts in the Maldives, sees an opportunity to combine competitive angling with the country’s established appeal as a holiday destination. He plans to launch the event in partnership with the government next year.



Possible game fish include marlin, sailfish, tuna, wahoo, and mahi-mahi…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) Why Is Charleston the Best Winter Spot for Redfish, Great Eats, and Southern Charm?

Winter time fly fishing for redfish can be the best time of the year for success in the Lowcountry. | Photo provided by Conner Bryant

Here’s some inside information for anyone thinking about fly fishing the Lowcountry for redfish — and then exploring the world-class city that Travel + Leisure readers ranked the No. 1 city in the U.S. for twelve consecutive years.



I live in Charleston. Winters here aren’t like winters in most of the country — especially early winter. It's not cold, but it has definitely cooled off. The demon-spawned bugs are gone, the weather is consistent, and the city finally slows to a southern pace.



Charleston is a rare combination — a world-class city directly connected to a quality fishery. You can spend your morning sight-fishing for redfish in glassy marshes and your evening dining at one of downtown’s James Beard Award–winning restaurants. There aren’t many places in the world, let alone the U.S., that can claim that kind of balance.



Winter is prime time for redfish in the Lowcountry…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.