Perfect Gifts for People Who Love to Fly Fish and Other Top Stories from Fishing on SI
1.) Perfect Gifts for People Who Love to Fly Fish
If you don’t fly fish, how do you know what to get for someone who does? These 3 gifts are practical, well-made, and perfect for people who love to fly fish.
Here are three gifts that I use and enjoy, and I'm sure any fly angler would be happy to find them under the Christmas tree.
Fly anglers as a whole are an easy bunch to buy a gift for. Get us a beautiful, well-made fly reel, and we’ll be happy. It doesn’t even have to be the weight we typically fish—a good reel will inspire us to chase new species and build a whole new setup around it…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) Red Lake Ice Fishing Guide: World-Class Walleyes Plus Overlooked Pike, Crappies & Perch
Minnesota’s Red Lake offers fast walleye action—and surprising opportunities for big pike, crappies, and perch.
Minnesota's sprawling Red Lake is a true walleye factory and a top ice fishing destination. Every winter, thousands of walleye anglers pour onto Upper Red for good reason. But if you don’t follow the crowds you’ll find a fishery with a variety of excellent fishing options. Red Lake also grows some of the state’s biggest northern pike, holds a remnant population of slab crappies, and produces quality perch that make a welcome bonus on the ice…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) Win the Holidays With Classic Fly Fishing Gifts
One of the most important parts of fly fishing is acquiring more fly fishing stuff than you’ll ever need.
Flies, fly boxes, packs, vests, rods, reels, boots, jackets, waders… even if you try to keep it simple, it adds up.
There’s a good chance the fly angler in your life already has more gear than they know what to do with. But there’s always room for more – especially the classics…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
You Might Also Like These Great Fishing Articles:
Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the outdoor lifestyle for Fishing On SI -a division of Sports Illustrated. Before writing On SI he enjoyed a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing campaigns and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is a dedicated husband and father, an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, musician, and author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”.