Why fish a fiberglass fly rod? Fair question. If you’ve never cast one, you’re probably wondering how it stacks up against graphite—“Is it better?”

Fiberglass vs. Graphite?

A fiberglass rod isn’t better or worse. It’s just different. I use one about 25% of the time I fish. Sometimes I do it because I want a different experience; other times, it's a strategic choice that I think will catch me more fish. (I'll write about that at a later date)



Fly Fishing is Good Medicine



Fly fishing is my getaway. It's a medicine that throws a wide net. I use it to get out of the rat race, slow down, hear myself think, breathe in some fresh air, and get that thing that you can only find when you are near water, woods, or seaside. It's the best reset I know.

No place I'd rather be. | Photo provided by Ken Baldwin



When Catching Fish Isn't Enough



Most of the time when I fish, the goal is to catch. I love the feel of the take and the fight. But sometimes, I need the fuller experience: slower, more intentional with everything I do. You could call it a walking meditation. I think there are moments of that.

Forest Bathing



On days when I'm looking for more than the catch, I'm filling myself up with the whole experience, and doing it slowly. The Japanese have a word, Shinrin-yoku, that translates to "Forest bathing." That's what it feels like, and some days that's exactly what I need.

Medicine. | Photo by Ken Baldwin



What I Get From Fishing a Fiberglass Rod



Fishing with a fiberglass rod helps me get into that headspace I need. I'm not saying you can't get there with a graphite rod. It's just that to cast a fiberglass rod, I need to slow down my movements and pay attention to the rhythm. That helps set the tone for the day.

Connecting to the Classics



I know this isn’t just a “me” thing, and that a lot of fly anglers feel the same way. We have an attraction to fly fishing’s past—especially “classic” gear. By classic, it doesn’t have to be old (though that’s icing when it is). It’s more about design and build. The style is rooted in the past, and the build is new. Hardy and Orvis both make reels that fit this idea.

Click and Pawl Fly Reels

Pairing a fiberglass rod with a classic click-and-pawl fly reel has a feel and sound to it—call it ASMR. (My wife thinks I’m on the spectrum. I don’t disagree with her.) But the smooth, slow cast of a fiberglass blank and the worn click of an old reel give me the feels, and I’m fully in it.

Getting Lost in the Details



The materials and build of a well-made fiberglass rod are another piece of the puzzle that slows me down and lets me get lost in the details. There are custom fiberglass rod makers whose finished work borders on art.

Kabuto Fly Rods



Fiberglass rods made by Yasuyuki Kabuto are a good example of this. They’re finely crafted, with agate guides and bamboo reel seats, and they’re as beautiful to look at as they are buttery to cast.



Fiberglass Rods Are Fun



I remember as a kid how much fun it was to hook a bass or bluegill on a loose, sloppy, fiberglass rod. The rod would bend deep, and it made every fish you caught a battle.



Today's new fiberglass rods aren't "sloppy" like the old rods were, but they are still soft and bend deep, and the fight is just as fun.

Using a Kabuto fly rod to catch grayling in Alaska. Loving the bend. | Photo provided by Ken Baldwin

Casting a Fiberglass Rod Feels Good



I’ve mentioned that it slows you down, but more than that, a well-made glass rod is an enjoyable experience. There’s no rush to it. The motion is slower and easier, giving you time to feel the rod load and work through the cast. It’s the same sensation you get from a good jump shot or a clean golf swing.

The Whole Thing

A fiberglass rod can help set the tone for the whole day. It starts with the casting. It’s not about a big fish, or lots of fish—it’s about a tactile, sensory, nostalgic experience, one that’s slower, more intentional, and easier to sink into. Ken Baldwin - Follow me on my X account

"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" – Flip Pallot

You Might Also Like These Other Fly Fishing Related Articles: